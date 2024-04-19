Advertisement
    Tether Injects 1 Billion USDT More as Bitcoin Halving Almost Here

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    With Bitcoin halving event on horizon, Tether minting 1 billion USDT more ignites intrigue in crypto sphere
    Fri, 19/04/2024 - 12:50
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    As the countdown to the highly anticipated Bitcoin halving event inches closer, Tether, the prominent issuer of USDT, has made a notable move by minting an additional one billion USDT on the Ethereum network. This maneuver by Tether comes at a crucial point, with the Bitcoin halving set to occur in mere hours, now less than 100 blocks away.

    The minting of one billion USDT has sparked widespread interest and speculation within the crypto community, raising questions about its potential impact on the market dynamics leading up to and following the historic Bitcoin halving. 

    Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, shed some light on the matter, revealing that while the transaction has been authorized, the newly infused USDT is pending issuance, earmarked for future inventory and chain swaps on the Ethereum Network.

    This move by Tether comes amid heightened activity, with USDT's market capitalization already surpassing $109.55 billion, solidifying its position as the third-largest asset on the crypto market. The injection of additional USDT is expected to further bolster liquidity, potentially influencing trading dynamics in the run-up to the Bitcoin halving event.

    Where is liquidity at?

    Spot On Chain, a leading analytics firm, shared recent insights into Tether's activities, highlighting that the Tether Treasury has minted a staggering five billion USDT in the past 30 days alone. This includes two billion USDT on the Ethereum chain and three billion USDT on the TRON chain, with a significant portion already deposited to major cryptocurrency exchanges.

    As the crypto community eagerly awaits the imminent Bitcoin halving, the interplay between Tether's actions and this historic milestone adds an extra layer of intrigue to the unfolding situation on the crypto market.

    #Bitcoin halving #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Tether News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

