Advertisement
AD

    Tron Founder Justin Sun Suddenly Unleashes $196 Million on Major Exchange

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Justin Sun's sudden transfer of $196 million in USDT to Binance sparks intense speculation amid uncertainty on market
    Wed, 17/04/2024 - 8:09
    Tron Founder Justin Sun Suddenly Unleashes $196 Million on Major Exchange
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Justin Sun, the renowned crypto entrepreneur and founder of Tron, recently made a significant move on the crypto market, prompting speculation and intrigue among the community.

    Advertisement

    According to reports from Lookonchain, citing data from Arkham Intelligence, Sun withdrew a staggering $196 million worth of USDT from Huobi and deposited it into Binance. The suddenness and scale of this transfer have left many in the industry wondering about Sun's next strategic move.

    Related
    Tron Accounts for Nearly Half of Illicit Transactions: Report

    For those unfamiliar with Justin Sun, he is a notable figure in the cryptocurrency space, known for founding Tron, a blockchain-based platform seeking to decentralize the internet. Sun's influence extends beyond Tron, as he is actively involved in various crypto ventures and projects.

    Analyzing Sun's existing crypto holdings provides some insight into his potential motives. Data from Arkham reveals that Sun currently holds over $1 billion in assets across various wallets associated with him. Among these holdings, the largest share comprises 280.026 million USDD, an algorithmic stablecoin, followed by tokens from the Tron ecosystem, such as TRX and BTT. 

    ""
    Source: Arkham

    The biggest position that differs from the others in Sun's portfolio is Shiba Inu (SHIB), where the entrepreneur has as much as 472.094 billion SHIB, equivalent to $10.59 million.

    Market remains unpredictable

    Sun's transfer of nearly $200 million to Binance comes amid a volatile period in the crypto market. Despite experiencing a brief downturn, marked by a $80 billion loss in total capitalization, the market has shown resilience, with buyers stepping in to stabilize prices. Bitcoin's price currently stands at $63,500, with market participants eagerly anticipating what's next.

    ""
    BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Related
    Bitcoin ETFs See Fresh Outflows

    While Bitcoin's trajectory remains uncertain, altcoins are enjoying a positive trend. The TOTAL 2 index, excluding Bitcoin's market capitalization, has increased by 0.41% today, reaching the significant milestone of $1 trillion.

    #Tron #TRON News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Recovery Mode as Open Interest Surges
    2024/04/17 09:43
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Recovery Mode as Open Interest Surges
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image SHIB Burns On Fire As Price Gets on Verge of Breakout
    2024/04/17 09:43
    SHIB Burns On Fire As Price Gets on Verge of Breakout
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Bitcoin ETFs See Fresh Outflows
    2024/04/17 09:43
    Bitcoin ETFs See Fresh Outflows
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    HashKey Global Announces Listing of MERL Token with 200,000 MERL Prize Pool Campaign
    OSEAN DAO Celebrates Company Registration Milestone and Announces an Upcoming 5 Million $OSEAN Airdrop
    UAE's Klickl Secures ADGM Financial Services Permission, Revolutionizing Finance with Integrated Tradefi and Web 3.0
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Recovery Mode as Open Interest Surges
    Tron Founder Justin Sun Suddenly Unleashes $196 Million on Major Exchange
    SHIB Burns On Fire As Price Gets on Verge of Breakout
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD