Original U.Today article

Terra Classic (LUNC) Surges: Flash in Pan or Start of Steady Climb?

article image
Arman Shirinyan
Terra caught a lot of attention recently, and 85% rally is most likely reason for it
Wed, 11/29/2023 - 01:00
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Over the past 30 days, LUNC has experienced a substantial upswing, with a reported 97.22% increase in value, stirring speculation on whether this surge is a temporary spike or the beginning of a sustainable upward trend​​.

The surge in LUNC's value can be primarily attributed to a couple of significant developments within the Terra ecosystem. Terra Classic Labs made a strategic investment of approximately $500,000 into TerraClassicUSD (USTC), the algorithmic stablecoin related to the Terra platform.

LUNCUSDT Chart
LUNC/USDT Chart by TradingView

This injection of capital is seen as a confidence-boosting move that may have contributed to the recent price rally​​. Additionally, the Terra Classic community has rallied behind the token, with concerted efforts aimed at reviving the beleaguered assets, leading to impressive price growth for both USTC and LUNC over a single weekend​​.

A pivotal factor behind the rally is the significant token burn that has occurred. Over 78.24 billion LUNC tokens have been destroyed, reducing the circulating supply to 5.8 trillion and potentially adding to the upward pressure on the token's price​​. This mechanism of token burning is often used within the cryptocurrency industry to manage inflation and bolster token value by reducing supply.

XRP under pressure

XRP is currently experiencing significant consolidation, hovering at a support level. Investors are looking forward to a long-awaited price rebound and hoping that the cryptocurrency will find enough momentum to reverse.

XRP has faced immense pressure from various fronts, which has contributed to its constricted price movement. The lack of groundbreaking news or developments specific to Ripple or XRP has left technical analysis as the primary tool for gauging the asset's future performance. This is not uncommon in the cryptocurrency space, where market sentiment and technical chart patterns often drive price action in the absence of news.

The current market scenario sees XRP's price action squeezed near a resistance level, which it has tested multiple times without significant success. This kind of price behavior suggests that XRP is looking for a catalyst, a stronger push that could either stem from broad market developments, specific news related to Ripple's ongoing legal challenges or new utility partnerships for XRP.

Technical indicators show that XRP is in a phase where it is grappling with maintaining its ground, let alone staging a reversal. However, the resilience of XRP amid a lack of news indicates a strong holder base that believes in the long-term value of the asset.

Ethereum in turbulence zone

Ethereum's price trajectory has been a focal point for investors and traders, with its recent movements stirring a mix of optimism and concern. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has experienced a turbulent journey, with its price showing signs of a potential reversal from its bullish momentum.

The technical analysis of the ETH/USD chart reveals a failed attempt to break through the $2,130 resistance level. This point acted as a significant barrier, one that bulls were unable to overcome, leading to a pullback in price. The candlestick pattern around this resistance level indicates a struggle to maintain upward momentum, possibly due to a lack of conviction among buyers or an influx of sellers taking profits.

The possibility of a repeated breakthrough attempt remains, as market participants eye the $2,130 level to gauge Ethereum's strength. However, current market conditions, characterized by a lack of volume and liquidity, could be impeding the price performance of Ether. A decrease in trading activity can often lead to price stagnation or increased volatility due to the market's susceptibility to larger price swings from smaller orders.

About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

