Terra Buys $100 Million Worth of AVAX Tokens to Back Its Stablecoin

Luna Foundation Guard, a non-profit that supports the Terra blockchain, has moved to diversify its crypto reserves by purchasing $100 million worth of Avalanche (AVAX) tokens, Bloomberg reports.



The move is meant to boost the stability of the native UST stablecoin, whose market cap has now swelled to $16.7 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data.



LUNA, the governance token of the Terra blockchain, has been on a roll since LFG made an announcement about creating a billion-dollar Bitcoin reserve.

Image by tradingview.com

The Bitcoin buying spree started by the blockchain project also became a major bullish catalyst for the largest cryptocurrency, which spiked to a yearly high of $48,234 in late March before retracing to the $43,000 level.