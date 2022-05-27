Terra 2.0 Will Cause More Suffering, Says "The O.C." Star

News
Fri, 05/27/2022 - 15:02
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Crypto critic Ben McKenzie claims that Terra 2.0 is just another Ponzi that will lead to even more suffering

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Ben McKenzie, who is best known for portraying Ryan Atwood on the Fox television series The O.C., voiced his concerns about Terra 2.0, claiming that it will cause more suffering.

The American actor-turned-crypto-critic criticized major exchanges for supporting the listing of the new Luna token.

McKenzie referred to a Friday article published by The Wall Street Journal, which features profiles of some people whose personal life savings were depleted by the collapse of the high-yield TerraUSD (UST) stablecoin.

Keith Baldwin, a 44-year-old surgeon from Massachusetts, was among those who were affected by the quick demise of one of the top cryptocurrency projects. Baldwin was the victim of a start-up called Stablegains, which he claims converted his holdings from Circle's USDC into UST without him knowing. After rushing to withdraw funds due to de-pegging, the vast majority of his savings were gone.

The yield generation app, which offered a stable 15% APY interest, recklessly went all-in on Terra-based Anchor protocol despite claiming that it was using USDC for diversification. Now, Stablegains is facing a lawsuit after losing customers' money.

Ben Thompson, an investor from Australia, was waiting for UST to at least partially recover its peg only to witness its complete collapse to less than 10 cents.

3 Reasons Why Ethereum Might Bounce from $1,770
There is now a Discord group with roughly 4,000 members who are seeking to recover their losses. Terra 2.0, a new version of the embattled blockchain, is scheduled to have its mainnet launch.

As reported by U.Today, many industry members have expressed skepticism over the project's rushed revival.

#Terra News
article image
