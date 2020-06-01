Taylor Swift's Video Director Turns Into Bitcoin Trader. Here's How It Went

American music director Joseph Kahn reveals the results of him tinkering with cryptocurrency trading

Cover image via www.josephkahn.com

In a tweet, American music video director Joseph Kahn reveals that he has managed to earn $450 by experimenting with cryptocurrency trading.

image by @JosephKahn

Kahn, who has worked with such megastars as Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift, claims that daytrading crypto became his new hobby during the quarantine.





Porn makes Bitcoin mainstream

The director first tweeted about buying Bitcoin back in February. He decided to give a try because ‘porn accepted it,’ which was a sign of mainstream adoption.

image by @JosephKahn

Like the majority of rookie traders, Khan has already had a few rough patches. His $500 BTC purchase happened just two weeks before ‘Black Thursday’ when his investment nearly halved.



Now that the crypto market has completely recovered, Kahn plans to cash out his Bitcoin and Ethereum holdings, but he’s not going to give up trading.



The 47-year-old Korean-American expects another downturn that would let him buy the dip.





Trading crypto instead of directing videos

Despite making very few feature films, Kahn managed to gain celebrity status because of his impact on pop culture and attacking Kim Kardashian on Twitter.

After producing some of the most notable videos of the 2000s, such as Spears’ ‘Toxic,’ he became even bigger in the 2010s by collaborating with Swift during her heyday. ‘Bad Blood,’ a star-packed blockbuster, was named ‘Video of the Year’ at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.





Khan has so far produced only one video in 2020 due to the pandemic. This creativity drought might explain his pivot to cryptocurrency trading.

As reported by U.Today, former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez also bought Bitcoin in May while Harry Potter author J. K. Rowling regretted asking Twitter to explain crypto to her.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!