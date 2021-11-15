lumenswap_lottery
lumenswap_lottery

Taiwan to Strengthen Cryptocurrency Regulations

News
Mon, 11/15/2021 - 14:40
article image
Arman Shirinyan
One of the few-remaining "crypto havens" will create a new set of rules for companies working in the cryptocurrency field
Taiwan to Strengthen Cryptocurrency Regulations
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The economic affairs ministry of Taiwan has created a regulatory framework for businesses related to the cryptocurrency industry or digital assets. 

In the last two years, companies working with cryptocurrencies, including trading and mining, have expanded significantly due to the massive and rapid growth of the industry in general.

Related
Elon Musk Teams Up with Dogecoin Creator to Criticize U.S. Inflation

On Monday, the ministry decided to list all cryptocurrency-related businesses under the category of "finance, insurance and real estate" as "virtual currency platforms and trading businesses." Previously, all businesses related to digital assets were listed under the category of "software design services."

The change of the category leveled a significant amount of regulations on crypto-related companies that will now have to work under different policies and stricter regulatory oversight.

The main responsibility for the regulation will be in the Financial Supervisory Commission. The regulator will be responsible for taxation and controlling law departments that will develop a new set of rules for crypto-related companies.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Minima Blockchain Accomplishes 7,000 Node Milestone Ahead of Mainnet Release
11/15/2021 - 17:00
Minima Blockchain Accomplishes 7,000 Node Milestone Ahead of Mainnet Release
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Biggest-Ever Crypto VC Fund Launched by Coinbase Co-Founder
11/15/2021 - 16:05
Biggest-Ever Crypto VC Fund Launched by Coinbase Co-Founder
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for November 15
11/15/2021 - 16:00
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for November 15
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk