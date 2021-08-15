Stratis Launches wStrax Uniswap (UNI) Liquidity Competition with $50,000 at Stake: Details

Stratis (STRAX) celebrates the launch of first-ever wStrax liquidity pool on Uniswap (UNI) via an unusual liquidity initiative

Every trader of the largest Ethereum-based decentralized exchange, Uniswap (UNI), has an opportunity to take part in the liquidity providers' competition by B2B blockchain platform Stratis (STRAX).

Stratis introduces massive welcome bonus for wSTRAX LPs

According to the official announcement shared by Stratis in its social media channels, its team is going to celebrate the inception of an inaugural Uniswap (UNI) liquidity pool via an LP contest.

To be eligible for participation, liquidity providers need to meet three criteria only. First, they should inject liquidity into the wSTRAX/ETH pool on Uniswap (UNI) before 12:01 a.m. BST on Aug.17, 2021.

The net volume of liquidity should be more than 1,000 wSTRAX. Finally, this sum should not be removed from the pool before Sept. 17, 2021, 11:59 p.m. BST.

As explained by the Stratis team, the $50,000 prize pool will be distributed on a weighted basis. As per their estimations, the premium may reach 0.16 USD per 1 wSTRAX.

Crucial milestone for Stratis

wSTRAX tokens can be obtained directly via a WSTRAX/ETH pair on Uniswap v3. Also, STRAX holders can exchange their tokens for wSTRAX seamlessly in Stratis Wallet.

Besides launching a wSTRAX/ETH liquidity pool which, in turn, means seamless integration of Ethereum (ETH) into Stratis' tokenomics, Stratis InterFlux has been introduced as the first Stratis' product to activate oracle technology.

As a result, fees for end users of Stratis' solutions are reduced drastically.

As covered by U.Today previously, Stratis side-chain solution was appointed a member of CMS's exclusive equIP program.