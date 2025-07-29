Advertisement
    Stellar (XLM) Price to $0.50? Golden Cross Switch Teases Next Price Target

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 29/07/2025 - 14:33
    Stellar (XLM) faces crucial recovery test as golden cross comes into view
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Stellar (XLM) has, in the last 30 days, gained 80.62% in price as momentum continues to rise. The technical setup of the asset suggests that its value could hit $0.50 if bullish sentiment lingers in the market space.

    Stellar's golden cross signals breakout potential

    As per CoinMarketCap data, Stellar is teasing a golden cross that could see its price inch closer to the $0.50 level. Notably, the 9-day and 26-day moving averages of XLM are likely to cross over on the hourly chart, signaling that upward momentum might be building.

    Article image
    XLM Price Chart | Source: TradingView

    For clarity, a golden cross forms when short-term moving averages cross above a long-term moving average. On the XLM’s chart, this is about to happen, and from all indications, the asset’s price could climb above its current level.

    As of press time, Stellar was changing hands at $0.4288, which reflects a 2.15% decline in the last 24 hours. XLM previously traded at a peak of $0.4376 before being hit by market volatility as Bitcoin regained market dominance.

    Additionally, Stellar’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dropped below neutral at 48.52. This suggests weakening momentum after a highly bullish July. However, XLM is registering increased trading volume and has climbed into the green zone by 0.99% at $397.73 million.

    Such an uptick could support further price increases and push Stellar to flip the $0.50 level.

    Analyst endorses bullish Nlnarrative

    If Stellar investors increase their activities, XLM might hit a significantly bullish July and third quarter. Closing July on a bullish note would mean the crypto asset has maintained a record six-year streak for the month.

    Interestingly, Peter Brandt, a veteran commodity trader, suggests that XLM might end up becoming a "rock star" in the crypto space. According to him, Stellar's technical charts indicate breakout potential in the near future.

    #Stellar
