    Stellar (XLM) Ultra-Rare Golden Cross Imminent Amid 102% Surge: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 21/07/2025 - 13:39
    Stellar (XLM) has more than doubled since July
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Stellar (XLM) has skyrocketed 104% since the beginning of July, and all eyes are now on a rare technical signal that might catapult the asset even higher: a golden cross.

    A golden cross occurs when the 50-day moving average crosses above the 200-day moving average, and it is commonly regarded by traders as a bullish indication that a strong uptrend might be developing.

    Stellar's daily SMA 50 at $0.297 looks set to turn upward and is on course to mark a crossing in the coming days with the daily SMA 200 at $0.31. For Stellar, this would mark a significant technical milestone, perhaps attracting increased interest from both retail and institutional investors.

    Article image
    XLM/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    XLM has been one of the best-performing altcoins this month, rising from around $0.222 in early July to over $0.52, more than doubling in value.

    The gain has been powered by a combination of broad market confidence, rising altcoin momentum, and increased development activity within the Stellar ecosystem.

    Protocol 23, which introduces eight new Core Advancement Proposals (CAPs) to the Stellar network, is approaching. The mainnet vote will take place on Aug. 14, 2025, with the CAPs going live on testnet on June 30, 2025.

    XLM to $1?

    Analysts are highlighting bullish potential on the Stellar (XLM) chart. According to legendary trader Peter Brandt, "Potentially the most bullish chart of all belongs to XLM. XLM 'must' remain above Apr low and 'must' close decisively above $1. Until then (its)chart might remain range bound."

    Golden crosses are relatively rare on longer time frames and often mark the beginning of long-term bullish cycles. The last time Stellar observed this was in December 2024, when XLM rallied to $0.634.

    While technical indicators are never a certainty, the emergence of this pattern in the coming days alongside strong price momentum and trading volume should allow Stellar to prepare for another large leg up, potentially approaching $1 next.

    #Stellar News
