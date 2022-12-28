Stellar Shares Impressive End-of-Year Results, Lead SHIB Dev Hints at New Partnership, Ripple Ally Asks for “Modest” Civil Penalty: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day.
Stellar unveils impressive results of year
Yesterday, the Stellar development team shared a post called “The Story of 2022” on their official blog. In this post, the company highlighted its most outstanding achievements throughout this year, as well as its end-of-year metrics. Thus, Stellar reported the number of XLM accounts to have grown by 17%, reaching 7.37 million. Additionally, the network has seen a 176% rise in the number of payments processed, with a final figure of 345.9 million. Stellar also launched Soroban, a platform for creating smart contracts, and rolled out the MoneyGram Access service in collaboration with MoneyGram.
Lead Shiba Inu developer hints at new partnership
Lead SHIB developer Shytoshi Kusama has once again sparked speculation among the members of the SHIB community: they spotted that the developer’s Twitter status has been updated to "We are not alone." Moreover, Kusama's current Twitter location reads: "With a new fren...guess who?" SHIB enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting more details on a possible announcement, though it is not yet clear what it might be. Shiba Inu might collaborate with another crypto project, or it might have something to do with the introduction of the Shibarium Layer 2 solution.
Shib army's VIP social network launched, users are joining it
As tweeted by @theshibdream, the official account for the SHIB army news website, since the successful launch of the SHIB Social Network on Dec. 25, it has welcomed a few hundred users (350 at the time that the tweet was published). The social network allows users to publish their articles and blog posts, play games, visit SHIB-related websites, read a news feed, watch movies and even get a job. The SHIB army is known to be one of the most active and loyal crypto communities, and by launching the social network, they have once again proven this.
Ripple ally asks court to impose “modest” civil penalty
LBRY, cryptocurrency start-up and ally of Ripple, has asked the court to reject the SEC's request for an injunction and disgorgement in favor of a less severe civil penalty. According to the defendants’ filings, the SEC is conflating LBRY and Odysee, two distinct entities engaged in separate operations. Besides, they stated that the $22 million disgorgement the SEC was asking for was not supported by factual data regarding profits caused by violations LBRY committed. As reported by U.Today, LBRY lost its case against the SEC in early November. Earlier this month, it filed a motion to limit the SEC's remedies.