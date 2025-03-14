Advertisement
AD

    XRP Flips Ethereum in Fully Diluted Valuation, Here's Implication

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 14/03/2025 - 15:31
    XRP just outshined Ethereum as market momentum shifts
    Advertisement
    XRP Flips Ethereum in Fully Diluted Valuation, Here's Implication
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP and Ethereum (ETH) are taking new shape amid the broader volatility on the market, which has pushed most assets into consolidation. At the time of writing, the price of XRP was trading for $2.304, up by 0.64% in 24 hours, per CoinMarketcap Data. While most digital currencies exhibit similar price trends, XRP has seen its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) surpass Ethereum's, a rare positive shift.

    Advertisement

    XRP and Ethereum FDV outlook

    In the market ranking, Ethereum is the second largest digital currency, with a valuation of $229.04 billion. This is bigger than XRP’s market capitalization of $133.73 billion. However, the market instability has pushed the XRP FDV metric to a high of $230.14 billion.

    Related
    2 Million: XRP Just Made Crucial Comeback
    Fri, 03/14/2025 - 12:17
    2 Million: XRP Just Made Crucial Comeback
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Ethereum’s FDV is lower, at $229.45 billion despite the higher market cap. The FDV is a metric that shows the value of all outstanding XRP by current market price. This FDV metric shows which asset is truly valuable when all conditions are considered for outstanding unsub circulation tokens.

    The conversation as to which asset is more valuable between XRP and Ethereum remains on the horizon. Considering their history, both assets are weighed side-by-side, even regarding conversations around securities leaning in the ongoing Ripple v. U.S. SEC lawsuit.

    Whether or not this FDV flipping will translate into an actual market cap shift remains to be seen.

    Leveling playing field

    Over the past few years, market experts like John Deaton have believed that Ethereum has received an unfair advantage from the U.S. SEC, which has triggered XRP's stunted growth. 

    Related
    Breaking: SEC Delays XRP ETF Decision
    Tue, 03/11/2025 - 18:57
    Breaking: SEC Delays XRP ETF Decision
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    However, the push for XRP ETF products from asset managers like Grayscale, Coins hares and Bitwise might level the playing field. If approved by the market regulator, XRP will gain massive exposure to institutional investors, which may trigger increased coin adoption.

    Meanwhile, the timely resolution of the Ripple v. SEC case will greatly affect the approval of this product. Pending then, Ripple Labs' expansion move and advances in XRP Ledger (XRPL) are considered positive factors that can fuel the XRP rally in the midterm.

    #XRP #Ethereum

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 14, 2025 - 15:49
    Cardano (ADA) Faces 'Death Cross' as Bulls Seek Comeback
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 14, 2025 - 15:21
    Peter Schiff Warns Michael Saylor About What Will 'Eat Bitcoin'
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Faces 'Death Cross' as Bulls Seek Comeback
    XRP Flips Ethereum in Fully Diluted Valuation, Here's Implication
    Peter Schiff Warns Michael Saylor About What Will 'Eat Bitcoin'
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD