XRP Flips Ethereum in Fully Diluted Valuation, Here's Implication

XRP and Ethereum (ETH) are taking new shape amid the broader volatility on the market, which has pushed most assets into consolidation. At the time of writing, the price of XRP was trading for $2.304, up by 0.64% in 24 hours, per CoinMarketcap Data. While most digital currencies exhibit similar price trends, XRP has seen its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) surpass Ethereum's, a rare positive shift.

XRP and Ethereum FDV outlook

In the market ranking, Ethereum is the second largest digital currency, with a valuation of $229.04 billion. This is bigger than XRP’s market capitalization of $133.73 billion. However, the market instability has pushed the XRP FDV metric to a high of $230.14 billion.

Ethereum’s FDV is lower, at $229.45 billion despite the higher market cap. The FDV is a metric that shows the value of all outstanding XRP by current market price. This FDV metric shows which asset is truly valuable when all conditions are considered for outstanding unsub circulation tokens.

The conversation as to which asset is more valuable between XRP and Ethereum remains on the horizon. Considering their history, both assets are weighed side-by-side, even regarding conversations around securities leaning in the ongoing Ripple v. U.S. SEC lawsuit.

Whether or not this FDV flipping will translate into an actual market cap shift remains to be seen.

Leveling playing field

Over the past few years, market experts like John Deaton have believed that Ethereum has received an unfair advantage from the U.S. SEC, which has triggered XRP's stunted growth.

However, the push for XRP ETF products from asset managers like Grayscale, Coins hares and Bitwise might level the playing field. If approved by the market regulator, XRP will gain massive exposure to institutional investors, which may trigger increased coin adoption.

Meanwhile, the timely resolution of the Ripple v. SEC case will greatly affect the approval of this product. Pending then, Ripple Labs' expansion move and advances in XRP Ledger (XRPL) are considered positive factors that can fuel the XRP rally in the midterm.