Solana's DeFi Land Announces First NFT Sale: Details

GameFi ecosystem DeFi Land is going to sell 7,500 seeds as NFTs on two platforms

DeFi Land, an agriculture GameFi simulator on Solana (SOL) high-performance blockchain, the announces release of a Gen 0 sale; 7,500 DeFi Land Seeds are available.

Journey to Gen-0 Utility NFTs has just started

According to the official announcement shared by DeFi Land play-to-earn ecosystem, its inaugural sales of tokenized seeds is now open for all Solana (SOL) enthusiasts.

A total of 7,500 DeFi Land Seeds will be available for sale on the DeFi Land main website and the Magic Eden digital token marketplace. The Gen-0 NFT launch will be organized in two phases.

Seeds are necessary to obtain the Core NFTs of DeFi Land. These Core NFTs, in turn, will be required to join DeFi Land's gameplay in Q1, 2022. Core NFTs will act as both collectibles and utility tokens of the platform.

Traders will be invited to water Seed NFTs by injecting DFL liquidity. DFL tokens deposited by Seed NFTs holders will be destroyed by the DeFi Land team to keep its circulating supply deflationary.

After successful funding and testing, mainnet release is in the cards

DeFi Land's customers with four or more Seed NFTs will be able to obtain a super-rare NFT as a bonus.

In Q4, 2021, DeFi Land raised $4.1 million from a clutch of high-profile VCs, including Animonca Brands, FTX, Alameda Research, NGC Ventures, Solana Foundation, Gate.io, Jump Capital and so on.

As covered by U.Today previously, in November 2021, DeFi Land organized a triple IDO and listed its core utility token DFL on Raydium, FTX, Serum and Gate cryptocurrencies exchanges.