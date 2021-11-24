DeFi Land Concludes Triple IDO, Teases Raydium, FTX, Serum, Gate Listing

Wed, 11/24/2021 - 16:00
Vladislav Sopov
Unique gamified DeFi protocol shared the details of its DFL token sale campaign
DeFi Land Concludes Triple IDO, Teases Raydium, FTX, Serum, Gate Listing
DeFi Land, a one-of-a-kind GameFi protocol that allows crypto enthusiasts to study the core principles of decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, announces the listing of its DFL token on major exchanges.

DeFi Land IDO concluded successfully

According to a press release shared with U.Today, an initial decentralized exchange offering of DeFi Land's token, DFL, has successfully concluded.

During the public sale, 100,000,000 tokens, or 1% of the DFL total supply, were released on three platforms: Raydium, Gate.io and Solanium.

As such, the new token is ready to debut its trading on top-tier exchanges: FTX, Raydium, Gate.io and Serum. Users of these exchanges will be ready to buy the token starting from Nov. 24, 2021.

DFL Erwin, DeFi Land's anonymous project lead, shares the importance of DFL token for the entire ecosystem of his product as it is included in the full range of activities on DeFi Land:

We are thrilled to announce the public sale of DeFi Land tokens. DFL will be used to govern our game, stake, trade and craft NFTs and more. Our community can expect various in-game use cases for our token, which will give them multiple ways of earning and learning.

Token as fuel for Solana-based gamified protocol

DeFi Land should be considered a protocol that merges the benefits of a Play-to-Earn game and learning insrument. Technically, it is a farming simulator where each token is represented by a plant or flower.

Players manage their virtual farms, cultivate different products and earn "real-world" yields from their land plots. At the same time, users advance their vision of the DeFi market, its core strategies and tools.

Initially launched on Solana (SOL), the protocol is focused on building a cross-chain environment. DeFi Land will introduce "degen" culture to the new generation of crypto newbies interested in various protocols.

