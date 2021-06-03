Solana (SOL) to Expand into Korean Market with ROK Capital Partnership

The new fund will address the sustainable growth of the Solana (SOL) ecosystem in both its marketing and technology aspects. Particularly, the focus will be on the Korean segment of the cryptocurrency scene.

ROK Capital is a new Solana (SOL) Korean partner

According to a press release shared with U.Today, top-tier Korean blockchain accelerator group ROK Capital has entered a strategic partnership with Solana (SOL) blockchain.

The two are going to accelerate Solana's expansion into the Korean market. Also, the collaboration is joined by local consulting firm FactBlock and community-based accelerator DeSpread.

ROK Capital general partner Brian Kang is thrilled to welcome Solana Foundation as the new partner of his team. According to him, the expansion to Korean markets is promising for Solana (SOL):

Solana is one of the fastest-growing networks in the industry, and in addition to injecting capital, this new fund will provide tailored services for projects to successfully accelerate in Korea.

Under the newly established Solana Eco Fund, ROK Capital has invested in Mercurial Finance, Synthetify, Symmetry, and Parrot.

$20 million Solana Eco Fund to bootstrap Solana (SOL) ecosystem

It also bootstrapped Serum, a decentralized exchange (DEX) and ecosystem that brings unprecedented speed and low transaction costs to decentralized finance. Serum is built on Solana and is completely permissionless.

Anatoly Yakovenko, president of the Solana Foundation, announced that the collaboration welcomes new partners interested in the prospects of Solana (SOL):

We look forward to working with the new fund to support more entrepreneurs and teams building on Solana.

At press time, the net amount of funding secured by the newly launched fund has netted $20,000,000.