Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Solana (SOL) Skyrockets 9% as Crypto Sentiment Turns Positive

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 12/04/2025 - 12:37
    Solana conversations on rise across crypto market
    Advertisement
    Solana (SOL) Skyrockets 9% as Crypto Sentiment Turns Positive
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Solana (SOL), the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has increased by nearly 9% in the last 24 hours.

    Advertisement

    Solana's price appears to benefit from the recovery across the cryptocurrency market and renewed optimism over a prospective Solana ETF approval in the U.S. following Paul Atkins’ confirmation as SEC chair. On Polymarket, the betting odds for a SOL ETF approval in 2025 are currently 76%. Over the last three months, the chance of approval has shifted 11% in favor of the bulls, from roughly 65% on Jan. 4.

    Related
    Solana (SOL) Erases Gains Amid 13% Drop: What Comes Next?
    Wed, 04/02/2025 - 11:42
    Solana (SOL) Erases Gains Amid 13% Drop: What Comes Next?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Ripple's XRP Utility Narrative Slammed by Researcher
    Bitcoin (BTC) Will Definitely Hit $1,000,000: Binance's CZ
    Massive $3 Billion XRP in 24 Hours: What's Going On?
    Brad Garlinghouse: SEC and US Government to Get $50 Million From Ripple Each — in XRP?

    At the time of writing, SOL was up 6% in the last 24 hours to $125, outperforming the top 10 cryptocurrencies in daily gains. SOL is increasing weekly, up 4%. Solana has been in a steady rebound since April 7, when it found support at $95.16.

    Advertisement

    After a dip on Thursday, Solana resumed its rebound on Friday, reaching intraday highs of $125.49 in the early Saturday trading session.

    Solana gains interest in market

    The rebound in SOL price coincides with an overall positive shift in sentiment across the crypto market with some crypto tokens attracting interest in the market, including Solana.

    Related
    Solana Price Rebounds 8%, What's Next for SOL?
    Sat, 04/12/2025 - 11:18
    Solana Price Rebounds 8%, What's Next for SOL?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    According to on-chain analytics platform Santiment, as the weekend kicks off, Solana is among the top trending tokens seeing an uptick from usual discussion levels on social media.

    Santiment noted that Solana conversations, which are on the rise, highlight trading strategies, price movements and market analysis involving Solana, indicating its significance in the current crypto landscape. Additionally, Solana is noted as one of the leading altcoins experiencing a surge, which contributes to its visibility and relevance in financial discussions.

    If the current rebound sustains, Solana may rise to the 50-day SMA at $132.14 and then to $153. This view will be invalidated in the short term if the SOL price turns down sharply and breaks below $110. Solana could then retest the April 7 intraday low of $95.

    #Solana News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 12, 2025 - 12:26
    XRP May Reclaim $3 Price Level If History Aligns
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Apr 12, 2025 - 11:56
    Ripple's XRP Utility Narrative Slammed by Researcher
    News
    ByVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    AB Charity Foundation Launches Global Operations with Blockchain-Backed Public Good Framework
    My Crypto Funding Wins Best Trading Conditions Among Crypto Prop Firms
    CLS Global Concludes $428,059 Settlement with Massachusetts Federal Court
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AB Charity Foundation Launches Global Operations with Blockchain-Backed Public Good Framework
    My Crypto Funding Wins Best Trading Conditions Among Crypto Prop Firms
    CLS Global Concludes $428,059 Settlement with Massachusetts Federal Court
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana (SOL) Skyrockets 9% as Crypto Sentiment Turns Positive
    XRP May Reclaim $3 Price Level If History Aligns
    Ripple's XRP Utility Narrative Slammed by Researcher
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD