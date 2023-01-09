Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 9

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency market might have entered midterm growth, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is the biggest gainer today among the top 10 coins, rocketing by 11.61%.

On the hourly time frame, the price of Cardano (ADA) started Monday with the bounce back of the support level at $0.2953. Then, the altcoin tried to fix above the resistance at $0.3265, but it failed to do that. In this case, the more likely scenario is a correction to the zone of $0.31.

On the bigger chart, the price has also made a false breakout of the $0.3265 mark against the increased volume. However, one should pay attention to the daily closure. If buyers can seize the initiative and return the rate to the resistance, there are high chances to see a further upward move tomorrow.

Cardano (ADA) is also feeling bullish on the daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC). The price has made a false breakout of the 0.00001958 mark; however, it remains above the support at 0.00001840. If the bar closes above it, the rise may lead to the test of 0.000019 until the end of the week.

Cardano is trading at $0.3203 at press time.