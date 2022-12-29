Solana (SOL) Drops Below $10, Down 96% from Its Peak

Thu, 12/29/2022 - 08:30
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Catastrophic performance of Solana leaves it with nothing but grim projections
Solana (SOL) Drops Below $10, Down 96% from Its Peak
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Unfortunately for Solana supporters and developers, it is not clear where the project is heading as the network's underlying cryptocurrency lost an enormous 96% from the ATH, practically making the assets worthless and bringing losses to investors that they will not be able to recover.

Technical analysis

Considering the lack of happenings around the project itself, it is difficult to justify the existing price performance with any news in the space about Solana. We are left with nothing but technical analysis in the case of Solana.

Solana chart
Source: TradingView

Obviously, the asset is moving in a prolonged downtrend, while breaking every support level possible. Recently, SOL has entered a short-term uptrend, which has been more of a correction of a downtrend rather than an attempt to reverse. But even with short-term upward movement, bulls might be able to push assets further up. Unfortunately, this was not the case for Solana.

The most recent spike in trading volume also was not a bullish case for Solana, as it was most likely part of a realization of the previously mentioned millions of SOL that have been withdrawn from staking contracts.

What's the future for Solana?

As U.Today mentioned in one of our previous articles, it is not yet clear how the team behind Solana plans on pulling the cryptocurrency from the abyss of the cryptocurrency market and making it something useful in early 2023.

Related
Solana Down 73%, and More to Come as Developers Halt All Activities on Network

The majority of developers and large projects are abandoning the blockchain for networks like Polygon and Ethereum. Without usage and activity, Solana will turn into a ghost chain that will not even attract speculators who are trading illiquid assets. The future does not look bright for what used be an Ethereum killer.

#Solana News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image More Than $3 Billion Stolen from Crypto Projects in 2022: Forbes
12/29/2022 - 08:58
More Than $3 Billion Stolen from Crypto Projects in 2022: Forbes
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Coinbase Customers Continue to Withhold Info, Impeding Lawsuit
12/29/2022 - 08:46
Coinbase Customers Continue to Withhold Info, Impeding Lawsuit
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Charles Hoskinson Slams “Misinformation” About Cardano
12/29/2022 - 06:43
Charles Hoskinson Slams “Misinformation” About Cardano
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya