Advertisement
AD

    Solana Price Rebounds 10%, Here's Impact on SOL Liquidations

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 1/03/2025 - 12:56
    Solana short sellers faces intense liquidation as price recovers
    Advertisement
    Solana Price Rebounds 10%, Here's Impact on SOL Liquidations
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The new month is opening up to a bullish crypto setup with altcoins like Solana (SOL) in the spotlight. Solana is undergoing an intense rebound after a massive price drawdown that saw it drop as low as $125.74 over the past week. Along with this comes a 24-hour daily liquidation of $26.72 million, a massive figure that shows how much leverage traders are exposed to.

    Advertisement

    Solana price and liquidations

    At the time of writing, Solana's price has rebounded by 10.2% in the past 24 hours to $142.55. The impact on short sellers was resounding, with the coin jumping as high as $150 in its recovery push. CoinGlass data shows that short-position SOL traders suffered the most liquidations, with a total of $18.35 million liquidated.

    Related
    96,180 Solana (SOL) Exit Binance, Staked by Whale
    Fri, 02/28/2025 - 12:51
    96,180 Solana (SOL) Exit Binance, Staked by Whale
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Long traders recorded a drawdown of $8.46 million to create more than an 80% liquidation imbalance. While Solana outshined other top altcoins like XRP and Dogecoin (DOGE) with this liquidation, the combined crypto market saw a milder sell-off of around $301 million.

    Compared to massive liquidations from the earlier week, the crypto market has seen a cool-off in price action. With Bitcoin back above $85,000, pundits believe the worst might be over for the market.

    Solana ETF driving interest

    One of the major reasons behind the Solana sell-off in February was the unlock of the FTX Estate’s stash. This massive liquidity in the market triggered a sell-off scare that fueled the sell-off.

    Related
    XRP, DOGE, Solana, Litecoin: ETF Store President Speaks Out on SEC
    Fri, 02/21/2025 - 15:00
    XRP, DOGE, Solana, Litecoin: ETF Store President Speaks Out on SEC
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    However, with this headwind now clearing, investors are now focusing on the potential Solana ETF approval's potential impact. While meme coins have uplifted SOL per their high retail attraction, the ETF will boost institutional participation in the Solana ETF market.

    Asset managers are also driving the push for options on crypto ETFs, which can further bolster the liquidity in the market. For Solana, these potential future offerings form a tailwind that might drive overall price growth.

    #Solana

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 1, 2025 - 12:38
    XRP Price Makes U-Turn With 13% Surge, What Comes Next?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 1, 2025 - 11:45
    1.4 Billion XRP in Open Interest, Sell-Off Finally Over?
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Transformation Week Expo Returns to Santa Clara for North America Edition: Essential Gathering for Innovators in AI, Automation, and Digital Strategy
    100 Million: How $FAM is Redefining the Future of Community-Driven Memecoins on the TON Blockchain
    Recognizing Excellence at the Connected Banking Awards 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana Price Rebounds 10%, Here's Impact on SOL Liquidations
    XRP Price Makes U-Turn With 13% Surge, What Comes Next?
    1.4 Billion XRP in Open Interest, Sell-Off Finally Over?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD