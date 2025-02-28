96,180 Solana (SOL) Exit Binance, Staked by Whale

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The brutal sell-off in the crypto ecosystem this week is serving as a major buying incentive to Solana (SOL) whales. According to data from Lookonchain, 96,180 Solana have left the Binance exchange in one of the biggest acquisition moves thus far this week.

Advertisement

Solana whales staking

In what is considered a daring move by the community, the whale withdrew from Binance at a combined worth of $12.45 million. One interesting twist in this transaction is that the wallet that bought the Solana from Binance was created just hours ago by another anonymous wallet.

However, the maiden transfer through this wallet entered the address labeled Kamino Reserve 5. The staking transaction also featured JitoSOL, without a definitive unlock timeline.

Over the past week, Solana emerged as one of the most battered altcoins as crypto liquidations continue to grow. The coin is changing hands for $131.94, down by 7.08% in the past 24 hours. The coin has lost more than 25% of its value in the trailing seven-day period and lost over 45% in the past month.

Despite this drawdown, the anonymous Solana whale is convinced of a potential future rebound for the coin. This move is considered a major move by the community.

Has Solana price bottomed out?

In the heat of the sell-off, Solana's price dropped as low as $125.74 on the daily chart, the lowest it has traded in months. The Relative Strength Index of the coin is now below 25, a classic case of an oversold threshold.

While it remains uncertain how long this ongoing bearish trend will last, experts are convinced that the SOL price has likely bottomed out. Solana advocate Raoul Pal is one of those who believe the coin has bottomed out.

There is an ongoing bullish reversal in the price of the coin, with the hype around its potential ETF approval likely to help trigger more growth in the near term.