    Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), XRP, Chainlink (LINK), Solana (SOL) Funds Attract Fresh Inflows

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Ethereum funds have recorded their second consecutive week of inflows
    Mon, 3/06/2024 - 16:10
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    According to a recent update by European alternative asset manager CoinShares, digital asset investment funds that are based on such cryptocurrencies as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Litecoin, XRP, and Cardano have experienced a fresh wave of inflows. 

    Bitcoin, of course, led the way with $148 million worth of inflow in just a week. Ethereum has expanded its bullish streak with the second consecutive week of gains. The second-largest cryptocurrency attracted an impressive $33 million worth of inflows over the seven-day period.

    The flagship altcoin is benefiting from renewed investor enthusiasm following the shocking approval of several spot Ethereum ETFs that caught a slew of analysts off-guard last month. As reported by U.Today, VanEck CEO Jan van Eck suggested that the SEC's U-turn could be possibly explained by strong bipartisan support for crypto in Congress. 

    Solana comes in third place with $5.8 worth of inflows. It is followed by Chainlink funds, which have managed to attract a mere $1 million worth of inflows. 

    Other funds that are based on such cryptocurrencies as Solana and Cardano managed to record only negligible sums. 

    When it comes down to geographical breakout, the United States, Switzerland, and Canada are in the lead by total inflows. Hong Kong, for comparison, has seen only negligible sums after its ETFs underperformed. 

    #Ethereum News #Cardano News #Solana News #Bitcoin News
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

