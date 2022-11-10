Solana for $3, Ethereum at $750, Arthur Hayes Makes Bold Predictions

Thu, 11/10/2022 - 10:17
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Co-founder of BitMex believes market should brace itself for even more pain
Solana for $3, Ethereum at $750, Arthur Hayes Makes Bold Predictions
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

On his official Twitter account, Arthur Hayes made a prediction about the potential levels of assets like Solana, Bitcoin and Ethereum that will attract the attention of whales and long-term holders. However, if cryptocurrencies reach the described threshold, the unrealized losses of investors would reach millions of dollars.

According to Hayes, money managers who got hit by the FTX situation will reduce the number of their trading venues and cause another liquidity crisis in the industry, which will be the main reason behind another plunge.

If the CPI data expected on Nov. 10 will once again be unexpectedly high, traditional finance markets will tumble into the red over the weekend, making this week one of the worst periods for the market in 2022.

After yet another liquidity crisis goes past the market, we should see a return to extremely low values on most cryptocurrencies, which will attract bottom catcher and institutional investors who are willing to average down their existing positions or earn exposure to the market at two-year-low prices.

Related
SOL Price up 8% After Major Solana Update Is Provided

The levels Hayes expects the buying power to surge to are $10,000-$15,000 for Bitcoin, $750-$1,000 for Ethereum and $3 for Solana. The run to the aforementioned levels on Bitcoin and Ethereum may seem like an unrealistically negative outcome, while another nosedive for Solana is more than a possibility.

In a few hours from press time, 60 million SOL coins will be unlocked from staking and will most likely hit the market, causing previously unseen selling pressure that will most likely be the toughest test for Solana and its investors in the project's history.

#Ethereum #Solana News #Bitcoin
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image SHIB up 30% Against DOGE on Back of Shibarium News
11/10/2022 - 11:35
SHIB up 30% Against DOGE on Back of Shibarium News
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Scam Alert: FTX Impersonators Launched "Compensation Program"
11/10/2022 - 11:05
Scam Alert: FTX Impersonators Launched "Compensation Program"
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Ripple Supported by This Token Burner in Court, Here's What to Know
11/10/2022 - 10:09
Ripple Supported by This Token Burner in Court, Here's What to Know
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan