Solana Dominates NFT Scene, Leaving Cardano in Dust

Mon, 08/14/2023 - 10:15
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Solana's NFT marketplace surged past Cardano in sales, bringing in over $1.1 million
Solana Dominates NFT Scene, Leaving Cardano in Dust
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

As the NFT marketplace witnesses rapid growth, recent data from CryptoSlam has placed Solana at the forefront, notably surpassing Cardano in sales. In just a 24-hour window, Solana boasted an NFT sales volume of $1,134,068, engaging 3,507 buyers.

Cardano, by comparison, trailed with a volume of $155,244 and 1,016 buyers. While these figures paint a clear picture, they also spur questions regarding their veracity.

Prominent figures within the crypto space have taken note. Rick McCracken, the lead stake pool operator at Digital Fortress, has addressed the data discrepancies, casting a shadow of doubt over Solana's figures.

He pointed out that Solana's affordable transaction fees might easily allow for the manipulation of sales data. "Solana transactions are cheap, so the volume is easily faked," McCracken remarked, suggesting that heightened activity may not reflect a genuine interest in the platform's NFTs.

Related
Epic 342.5 Million SHIB Burned in Single Transfer Ahead of Shibarium Launch
This came after another social media user, @ponziratti, highlighted Cardano's trailing position, provocatively asking, "How can we fix this?"

Ethereum, however, remains untouched at the zenith of the NFT world, reporting an impressive volume of $12,888,790. Other chains, including Polygon and Mythos Chain, continue their ascent in the space. These figures underline that the NFT arena is far from being just a tussle between Solana and Cardano, with the latter remaining only an insignificant player despite making significant strides in the sector.     

Despite NFT trading volume dropping by 41%, developers remain optimistic, deploying nearly six million smart contracts on platforms like Ethereum and Polygon, according to a recent developer report by Alchemy.

#Cardano News #Solana News #NFT News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image 44 Billion SHIB Bought and Sold Over Past Hour in Anticipation of Shibarium Release
08/14/2023 - 10:00
44 Billion SHIB Bought and Sold Over Past Hour in Anticipation of Shibarium Release
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image BALD Token Tanks 33%, Has It Finally Met Its Waterloo?
08/14/2023 - 09:40
BALD Token Tanks 33%, Has It Finally Met Its Waterloo?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Kiyosaki Unveils Ultimate Long-Term Bargain, and It Isn't Bitcoin
08/14/2023 - 09:21
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Kiyosaki Unveils Ultimate Long-Term Bargain, and It Isn't Bitcoin
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev