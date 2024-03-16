Solana or Ethereum L2s? Crypto Veteran 'Tired of These Takes'

Advertisement

Ethereum (ETH) developer Eric Conner, co-author of EIP 1559, one of the game-changing Ethereum (ETH) upgrades, explains why it makes no sense to compare the second largest blockchain and Solana (SOL).

Solana UX versus Ethereum L2 UX: Are they really different?

After the successful activation of EIP 4844, Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) have extremely minimal differences when it comes to user experience. Ethereum (ETH) dev Eric Conner says that the two networks now demonstrate similar metrics of transaction fees and operational speed.

I'm so tired of these takes. Going to start calling every single one out.



Solana UX vs. Ethereum L2 UX has extremely minimal differences.



<$0.01 fees, instant txs, major wallet integrations



What are we even talking about here? https://t.co/Vn92rVWdpa — eric.eth (@econoar) March 16, 2024

Both networks now have transactional fees below $0.01 in equivalent, instant transaction confirmation and integrations with all mainstream on-chain wallets.

Conner reacted to the opinion of Qiao Wang, co-founder of Messari. The seasoned analyst shared a conversation with an old-time Ethereum (ETH) user who described his experience with modern ETH as "annoying" because of slowness and rawness.

Returning to Ethereum (ETH) from Solana (SOL) looked to the speaker like returning to Bitcoin (BTC) from Ethereum (ETH), Wang admitted.

As covered by U.Today previously, Ethereum's Dencun upgrade was activated successfully on March 13, 2024. Thanks to the newly-introduced "blob" data concept, it reduced fees on Ethereum-based L2s below $0.01.

Solana (SOL) as counter-narrative to Ethereum (ETH): Justin Bons' opinion

At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) skeptics continue to express their criticism despite the radical upgrade being deployed.

Analyst Justin Bons of CyberCapital VC fund, who repeatedly slammed scaling tactics of Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC), claimed that Solana (SOL) with its "sufficient scalability" serves as a sort of counter-narrative to Ethereum (ETH).

At the same time, he admitted that at this stage, Solana (SOL) is far from having the best experience, or the best tech, "or the best of anything."