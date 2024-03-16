Advertisement
Solana or Ethereum L2s? Crypto Veteran 'Tired of These Takes'

article image
Vladislav Sopov
Ethereum OG Eric Conner sees 'extremely minimal differences' between Solana (SOL) and Layer 2 networks on Ethereum (ETH)
Sat, 16/03/2024 - 13:03
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Contents
Ethereum (ETH) developer Eric Conner, co-author of EIP 1559, one of the game-changing Ethereum (ETH) upgrades, explains why it makes no sense to compare the second largest blockchain and Solana (SOL).

Solana UX versus Ethereum L2 UX: Are they really different?

After the successful activation of EIP 4844, Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) have extremely minimal differences when it comes to user experience. Ethereum (ETH) dev Eric Conner says that the two networks now demonstrate similar metrics of transaction fees and operational speed.

Both networks now have transactional fees below $0.01 in equivalent, instant transaction confirmation and integrations with all mainstream on-chain wallets.

Conner reacted to the opinion of Qiao Wang, co-founder of Messari. The seasoned analyst shared a conversation with an old-time Ethereum (ETH) user who described his experience with modern ETH as "annoying" because of slowness and rawness.

Returning to Ethereum (ETH) from Solana (SOL) looked to the speaker like returning to Bitcoin (BTC) from Ethereum (ETH), Wang admitted.

As covered by U.Today previously, Ethereum's Dencun upgrade was activated successfully on March 13, 2024. Thanks to the newly-introduced "blob" data concept, it reduced fees on Ethereum-based L2s below $0.01.

Solana (SOL) as counter-narrative to Ethereum (ETH): Justin Bons' opinion

At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) skeptics continue to express their criticism despite the radical upgrade being deployed.

Analyst Justin Bons of CyberCapital VC fund, who repeatedly slammed scaling tactics of Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC), claimed that Solana (SOL) with its "sufficient scalability" serves as a sort of counter-narrative to Ethereum (ETH).

At the same time, he admitted that at this stage, Solana (SOL) is far from having the best experience, or the best tech, "or the best of anything."

#Ethereum News #Solana News #EIP-4844
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

