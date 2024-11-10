    Solana About to Join $100 Billion Club

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Solana's market cap approaching $100 billion
    Sun, 10/11/2024 - 11:27
    Solana About to Join $100 Billion Club
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    "Ethereum killer" Solana is on track to join the prestigious "$100 billion club," according to Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley.

    The market capitalization of the fourth-largest cryptocurrency currently stands at $96.8 billion. The token is up by 1.3% over the past 24 hours.

    Earlier this year, Solana found itself at the center of a meme coin frenzy. According to data provided by Dune Analytics, Pump.fun, a Solana-based meme coin factory, has logged $1.9 billion in volume over the past two weeks. Moreover, the popular token issuer has now surpassed 1.1 million in total SOL fees. More than 3.1 million tokens have now been issued on the hugely successful platform.

    HOT Stories
    'Alt Season' Begins With Massive ETH, DOGE and XRP Pumps
    Dogecoin Flips XRP Amid 50% Price Surge: Details
    Bitcoin Breaks Above $79,000. Is Parabolic Spike Underway?
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns – Ray Dalio's Banking Crash Started

    Despite its meme cred, Solana is also gaining stronger institutional acceptance in the U.S. As reported by U.Today, there are also several pending proposals to launch a Solana ETF in the U.S. The very first product was proposed by New York-based investment giant VanEck in late June.

    Advertisement

    The $100 billion club

    Presently, Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether (USDT) are the only cryptocurrencies that are valued at more than $100 billion.

    As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin recently surpassed tech giant Meta by market cap following its recent price surge.

    Solana (SOL) is now also likely to join this club in the near future. BNB, the fifth-biggest cryptocurrency, managed to surpass $100 billion all the way back in November 2021. It might achieve this feat once again alongside Solana if the rally continues.

    XRP is yet another cryptocurrency that was once valued at $100 billion. It managed to reach that milestone back in January 2018. However, it is currently valued at $28.9 billion, meaning that it is highly unlikely that it will be able to rejoin the much-coveted club anytime soon.

    #Solana News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 10, 2024 - 10:35
    'Alt Season' Begins With Massive ETH, DOGE and XRP Pumps
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Nov 10, 2024 - 10:20
    Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets 32%, Regains Top 10 Spot
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Celebrating the Success of Zircuit’s ZRC EigenLayer Fairdrop
    LBank's First Launchpool: Join Cellula (CELA) and Earn Rewards with No Staking Required!
    Brazilian YouTuber Launches Meme Token in wake of $100m $MOTHER Token
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana About to Join $100 Billion Club
    'Alt Season' Begins With Massive ETH, DOGE and XRP Pumps
    Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets 32%, Regains Top 10 Spot
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD