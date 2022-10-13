DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for October 13

Original U.Today article

Bears have become more powerful today as almost all coins are in the red zone.

DOGE/USD

DOGE has followed the overall market dump, going down by 5.63%.

On the daily chart, DOGE has reached the support level at $0.05628 against increased volume. At the moment, one needs to pay close attention to it as, if the candle closes below it, the fall may continue to the next crucial zone around $0.05.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

DOGE is trading at $0.05617 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is more of a loser than DOGE with a decline of 6.85%.

Despite a sharp fall today, SHIB has not found the local bottom yet as the price has fixed below the vital level at $0.000010. If buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly, there is a high possibility to see a drop to the $0.0000085 zone within the nearest days.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000955 at press time.