DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for October 13

Thu, 10/13/2022 - 14:11
Denys Serhiichuk
Have meme cryptocurrencies found bottom so far?
Bears have become more powerful today as almost all coins are in the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE has followed the overall market dump, going down by 5.63%.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

On the daily chart, DOGE has reached the support level at $0.05628 against increased volume. At the moment, one needs to pay close attention to it as, if the candle closes below it, the fall may continue to the next crucial zone around $0.05.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

DOGE is trading at $0.05617 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is more of a loser than DOGE with a decline of 6.85%.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

Despite a sharp fall today, SHIB has not found the local bottom yet as the price has fixed below the vital level at $0.000010. If buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly, there is a high possibility to see a drop to the $0.0000085 zone within the nearest days.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000955 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

