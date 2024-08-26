    Slash Vision Labs Sees Its SVL Token Listed by Gate.io Crypto Exchange

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Hotly anticipated launch will be accompanied by massive airdrop for GT token holders, team says
    Mon, 26/08/2024 - 16:02
    Slash Vision Labs Sees Its SVL Token Listed by Gate.io Crypto Exchange
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Slash Vision Labs announces the listing of its core native crypto, SVL, on Gate.io at 12:00 p.m. (UTC) on Aug. 30, 2024. The team will be hosting an exclusive airdrop campaign for GT holders through Gate.io Startup module.

    SVL token debuts on Gate.io on Aug. 30

    According to the official statement by the Slash Vision Labs team, its cryptocurrency, SVL, will be listed by Gate.io crypto exchange starting from Aug. 30, 2024. The trading of the SVL/USDT trading pair is expected to commence at 12:00 p.m. UTC.

    📣Slash Vision Labs token (SVL) will be listed on @gate_io

    We are pleased to announce that Slash Vision Labs token ( $SVL ) will be listed on https://t.co/WxNh9HXddJ at 12:00(UTC) on August 30,2024

    Trading pair: SVL/ USDT
    Trading starts time: 12:00 PM on August 30th (UTC)… pic.twitter.com/49Kldik43K

    — Slash Vision Labs (@SlashWeb3) August 26, 2024

    The listing is a part of massive community and tech growth campaign for Slash Vision Labs and all of its products. SVL is currently listed on Bybit, MEXC and Zoomex, with the latest listing on Gate.io focusing on expanding users in the Asian market. 

    In an exclusive comment, Slash Vision Labs' team highlighted the importance of the SVL token release on the Gate.io platform:

    HOT Stories
    Tether CEO: Pavel Durov's Arrest Very Concerning; ‘Dark Ages Will Be Our Future’
    Binance Issues Toncoin (TON) Update Alert: Details
    Dormant Ethereum Whale Awakens with Millions in ETH After 9 Years
    XRP Finally Loses $0.60 Price Threshold: What's Next?

    Listing SVL on Gate.io marks a big step forward for the Slash ecosystem. Our aim is to enhance accessibility and drive adoption within the Asian market and beyond. Through our collaboration with Gate.io, we are well positioned to engage and reward our community while paving the way for the successful rollout of the Slash Card.

    In order to celebrate the major milestone, Slash Vision Labs is going to organize an airdrop for all users of the Gate.io Startup product who hold GT tokens.

    The GT Holder-Exclusive Airdrop will run from Aug. 28 at 8:00 a.m. to Aug. 30 at 8:00 a.m. UTC. During this 48-hour window, qualified users who place orders will be treated equally. Subscription for this airdrop is 100% free, with a total of 3,750 GT allocated for distribution. Participants will need to hold a minimum of 10 GT at the time of participation to be eligible.

    Slash Card expected to kick off in 2025

    As covered by U.Today previously, in Q1, 2024, Slash organized a joint community event with dYdX heavyweight focused on the Japanese audience.

    Related
    alt=
    Sun, 04/07/2024 - 07:58
    Slash Fintech and dYdX Japan Launch Joint Marketing Event to Expand in the Asian Market
    Article Image

    As a natural part of expansion in Asia, , Slash Vision Labs will be fueling the growth of its Slash Card in Japan and international markets, with a planned launch in Q1, 2025.

    Slash Card is set to enable crypto customers to create a crypto wallet using just their email address, allowing easy access to cryptocurrencies through token incentives from various projects. In the coming months, it will launch a campaign to boost Slash Card registration and expand into new markets by combining IP content and tokenomics with Chiitan Coin (CTAN).

    #Cryptocurrency Adoption
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 26, 2024 - 15:54
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Crucial Bitcoin Insight Echoes After 14 Years: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Aug 26, 2024 - 14:59
    Mysterious 100 Million XRP Transfer Raises Question: Is XRP Price Breakout Imminent?
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    RCO Finance (RCOF) Pre-Sale Might be Garnering Traction in August as Tron (TRX), Ethereum (ETH) Target Local Highs
    LBank Captivates Coinfest Asia 2024 Attendees with Exclusive Merchandise and Engagement
    Layer-2 Meme Coin Pepe Unchained Raises $10M in Presale Event
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Satoshi Nakamoto's Crucial Bitcoin Insight Echoes After 14 Years: Details
    Mysterious 100 Million XRP Transfer Raises Question: Is XRP Price Breakout Imminent?
    $543 Million in Bitcoin (BTC) Awakens Bulls: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD