Slash Vision Labs Sees Its SVL Token Listed by Gate.io Crypto Exchange

Slash Vision Labs announces the listing of its core native crypto, SVL, on Gate.io at 12:00 p.m. (UTC) on Aug. 30, 2024. The team will be hosting an exclusive airdrop campaign for GT holders through Gate.io Startup module.

SVL token debuts on Gate.io on Aug. 30

According to the official statement by the Slash Vision Labs team, its cryptocurrency, SVL, will be listed by Gate.io crypto exchange starting from Aug. 30, 2024. The trading of the SVL/USDT trading pair is expected to commence at 12:00 p.m. UTC.

The listing is a part of massive community and tech growth campaign for Slash Vision Labs and all of its products. SVL is currently listed on Bybit, MEXC and Zoomex, with the latest listing on Gate.io focusing on expanding users in the Asian market.

In an exclusive comment, Slash Vision Labs' team highlighted the importance of the SVL token release on the Gate.io platform:

Listing SVL on Gate.io marks a big step forward for the Slash ecosystem. Our aim is to enhance accessibility and drive adoption within the Asian market and beyond. Through our collaboration with Gate.io, we are well positioned to engage and reward our community while paving the way for the successful rollout of the Slash Card.

In order to celebrate the major milestone, Slash Vision Labs is going to organize an airdrop for all users of the Gate.io Startup product who hold GT tokens.

The GT Holder-Exclusive Airdrop will run from Aug. 28 at 8:00 a.m. to Aug. 30 at 8:00 a.m. UTC. During this 48-hour window, qualified users who place orders will be treated equally. Subscription for this airdrop is 100% free, with a total of 3,750 GT allocated for distribution. Participants will need to hold a minimum of 10 GT at the time of participation to be eligible.

Slash Card expected to kick off in 2025

As covered by U.Today previously, in Q1, 2024, Slash organized a joint community event with dYdX heavyweight focused on the Japanese audience.

As a natural part of expansion in Asia, , Slash Vision Labs will be fueling the growth of its Slash Card in Japan and international markets, with a planned launch in Q1, 2025.

Slash Card is set to enable crypto customers to create a crypto wallet using just their email address, allowing easy access to cryptocurrencies through token incentives from various projects. In the coming months, it will launch a campaign to boost Slash Card registration and expand into new markets by combining IP content and tokenomics with Chiitan Coin (CTAN).