SingularityNET, Bitgrit Team Up for More AGI Breakthroughs

SingularityNET, first-ever decentralized AI platform, today announced a landmark partnership with Bitgrit, connecting a global network of 35,000 AI/ML engineers. The two teams will address corporate, private and governmental AI challenges with joint expertise.

According to its official announcement, SingularityNET, a flagship organization in the segment of decentralized AI development, today entered into a landmark partnership with Bitgrit, a global platform for AI/ML engineers collaboration.

This collaboration is set to reshape the AGI landscape by creating new opportunities for AI/ML engineers and developers to access SingularityNET’s innovative AI solutions and developer challenges via the Deepfunding.ai RFP platform, to foster a more open and accessible AI/AGI ecosystem while pushing the bounds of SingularityNET’s OpenCog Hyperon AGI Framework.

Bitgrit is an AI/ML competition and recruiting platform for data scientists, home to a community of over 35,000 engineers worldwide. The start-up is backed by the Abu Dhabi and Japanese governments, and its unique platform allows companies to license prebuilt APIs, providing seamless AI integration into existing infrastructures and publish funded challenges for the Bitgrit community to solve.

Dr. Ben Goertzel, the CEO of SingularityNET, is excited by the prospects of the collaboration with one of the largest global AI engineer communities:

The union of SingularityNET’s decentralised AGI vision with Bitgrit’s unparalleled access to top AI talent comes at a pivotal moment. By seamlessly integrating Bitgrit’s extensive network of engineers with our AI marketplace, we are enabling businesses and developers to collaborate in ways that were previously impossible. This will drive forward AI innovation and unlock new frontiers in artificial intelligence

Bitgrit has collaborated with leading organizations on projects such as NASA, SoftBank and Atrae, incentivizing its active developer community to propose cutting-edge AI solutions for complex business data science challenges.

SingularityNET’s AGI Framework OpenCog Hyperon in focus

Bitgrit CEO Kazuya Saginawa is sure that the joint initiative will help in the development of a new cohort of AGI products addressing various use cases:

Bitgrit’s partnership with SingularityNET is another bold step toward our shared vision of Artificial General Intelligence. By bringing together our extensive community of AI developers with SNET’s decentralised infrastructure, we are creating an ecosystem where AI solutions are more accessible and impactful than ever before

SingularityNET’s partnership with Bitgrit unlocks access to a vast network of over 35,000 AI/ML experts, greatly expanding its capacity for innovation and opportunity to incentivize participation in future Deepfunding.ai funds and challenges via the RFP platform.

Late last year, over $1,250,000 were offered to the SingularityNET developer community to provide innovative solutions to SingularityNET’s AGI Framework OpenCog Hyperon. By engaging with this diverse and highly skilled community, SingularityNET can harness specialized expertise to address complex AI challenges.