SimpleSwap Teams Up with Rubic Bridge Ecosystem for Advanced Crypto Swaps

SimpleSwap, a fast and user-friendly cryptocurrency exchange, has shared the details of its most recent collaboration. Since mid-January 2025, the exchange has been a partner of popular bridge aggregator Rubic, a global cross-network liquidity ecosystem.

As this hotly anticipated collaboration kick off, SimpleSwap starts fueling the Rubic ecosystem as a reliable provider of exchange instruments, delivering a faster, more convenient and resource-efficient way to manage crypto assets.

Image by SimpleSwap

This partnership reflects SimpleSwap’s dedication to enhancing accessibility and user experience across the thriving decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape. As a service that prioritizes user-friendly swaps, SimpleSwap’s integration with Rubic offers substantial benefits, from a larger selection of cryptocurrencies to flexible transaction options.

Image by Rubic

By adding SimpleSwap as its latest service provider, Rubic has strengthened its ecosystem with a new inflow of liquidity and previously unavailable transaction options for users. This integration simplifies the process of exchanging cryptocurrencies across different blockchain networks while keeping transactions user-friendly and intuitive.

New and existing Rubic customers are now able to leverage SimpleSwap features, including fiat-to-crypto conversion instruments, a fast exchange engine, fixed and floating swap rates and so on. Simply put, it pushes the barriers of the trading experience for all Rubic users regardless of their deposit sizes, strategies, preferred cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies, previous experience and so on.

Rubic user base now can access SimpleSwap’s unique exchange tooling

In its newly launched collaboration, both Rubic and SimpleSwap are committed to offering safe, transparent and efficient swaps, ensuring that users can navigate all the opportunities of the crypto world with ease and confidence.

In recent years, SimpleSwap has established itself as a popular cryptocurrency exchange service that provides user-friendly swaps for a broad range of crypto assets. With an emphasis on simplicity, security and transparency, SimpleSwap offers users a seamless solution for managing their crypto.

Rubic sets new standards for the segment of cross-network cryptocurrency bridging and liquidity aggregation. It addresses the issue of siloed liquidity on Web3 with its ecosystem of 20 interconnected bridges on 90+ blockchains. Rubic customers can seamlessly access 220+ decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges on various L1 and L2 blockchains. The protocol amassed over $1.19 billion in net transactions volume for over 15,000 of cryptocurrency tokens supported.

Its 330,000+ users enjoy fully secure RPC connections with advanced anti-MEV protection modules, zero protocol fees for all swaps under $100 in equivalent, smart routing for the best cryptocurrency exchange rates and no limits for transactions.

Rubic Best Rate Finder is available as one of MetaMask's Snaps, i.e., add-ons of the most popular decentralized cryptocurrency wallet on Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The instrument browses through offers on 200+ exchanges for the most resource-optimized liquidity routing and seamless swaps execution.

All Rubic functions are also available via API: every website can access its mechanism to swap and bridge liquidity across 90+ networks for B2B and B2C use cases. With Rubic cross-chain SDK, users can monetize interfaces of their websites via cryptocurrency instruments.

Last but not least, with Rubic Swap Widget, third-party websites can install easy-to-use crypto exchange modules and attract new audiences. RBC, a core native cryptocurrency token of Rubic, is a backbone of its utility and tokenomic design.