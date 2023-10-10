Shytoshi Kusama Sends New Message About Ensuring Shibarium Safety and SHIB Burns

In the Shibarium Tech group on Telegram, lead developer of SHIB Shytoshi Kusama answered a question about BONE staking rewards not being distributed yet, about the lack of new validators and about the steps the dev team is taking to "remedy things" at the moment.

"Particular strategy of adding validator," SHIB burns on Shibarium

A Telegram user and fan of Shibarium and its cryptocurrencies asked a question as to why Shibarium staking rewards have not yet been distributed, and also why there are still only 12 validators on the network, while their number was promised to expand to more than a hundred.

Shytoshi responded to that, saying that the SHIB team is using a "particular strategy" when adding validators in order to ensure the safety of the Shibarium network. He stressed that this strategy implies gradual integration of new validators since adding them instantaneously would "put the chain in jeopardy."

As for rewards, Shytoshi stated that "rewards have been increased and forthcoming," also touching upon the token of SHIB burns powered by Shibarium. Per the lead developer, burning begins from $25,000 worth of BONE converted into SHIB in the contract. Since this is quite a large sum and constitutes 3,607,503,607 Shiba Inu, accumulating this amount of BONE make take "longer than many expect once again," Shytoshi clarified.

Kusama assured his followers that to overcome these issues, developers should keep working hard behind the scenes and take on new people in order to scale. However, they prefer to remain quiet and not to reveal their strategy completely to the community. Shytoshi also recommended the concerned author of the aforementioned questions check his recent message "for a hint to how this will change."

Shytoshi responds to critics about SHIB price not rising

On Sunday, Kusama took to X social media platform to respond a question from a critic about the "SHIB price not moving an inch." Kusama stated that making the Shiba Inu price move takes a lot of "true work" and that "those who Bark the loudest aren't the ones working."

Overall, the SHIB team seems to be working on something big as, recently, Shytoshi stated in the Telegram group that "something's brewing." Besides, prior to that, he mentioned a recent meeting with some members of Shibarium partner Bad Idea AI. He said that in the course of the meeting, they discussed "secret and not so secret" AI initiatives for Shiba Inu.

Artificial intelligence getting trendy in crypto space

Artificial intelligence has become a popular and promising trend recently, especially after the launch of ChatGPT and Elon Musk creating his own company to work on AI, which will be "not woke" to compete with ChatGPT creator Open AI.

Currently, many crypto projects are integrating AI and making their coins based on artificial intelligence. Bad Idea AI is one of those ambitious crypto projects.