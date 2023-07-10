Shibarium Testnet Sets Major New Record in Last Five Days: Details

Mon, 07/10/2023 - 15:00
Yuri Molchan
Puppynet hits big new utility milestone over past week

Shibarium testnet Puppyscan has smashed yet another utility milestone. Over the past week, the total count of performed transactions jumped substantially.

Within the last five days, the number of transactions on Shibarium surged by 1.4 million, reached the current all-time high of 28,434,737 from roughly 27,000,000.

As for wallet count, it has not grown in the slightest, remaining at the 17,061,395 level.

As reported by U.Today earlier, the lead developer of SHIB, known as Shytoshi Kusama, published a Medium story, where he announced that SHIB will be a sponsor of the Eth Toronoto conference in Canada in the middle of August.

Shytoshi also stated that a detailed discussion about the upcoming Shibarium mainnet launch is likely to take place.

Shibarium Has No Official Date, Shiba Inu's Marketing Expert Reminds Community

Whales put focus on SHIB again

According to a recent tweet by Santiment on-chain data aggregator, whales and traders have become interested in the second largest meme coin again after its price rise over the weekend, when SHIB added more than 8%.

The chart shared with the tweet shows that since April 3, 14 separate whale transactions of SHIB have been made, each worth roughly $1 million.

A total of $1 million is the equivalent of 132,450,331,125 SHIB.

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

