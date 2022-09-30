SHIB Lead Developer Teases Surprise Planned for First Day of October: Details

Fri, 09/30/2022 - 14:04
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
This hopes to consolidate updates earlier shared by team in past week
SHIB Lead Developer Teases Surprise Planned for First Day of October: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

SHIB lead developer Shytoshi Kusama has revealed a surprise planned for Oct. 1 on Twitter after today's formal announcement of the "download day" of the Shiba Eternity game. The lead developer says he plans to release all the lore and plans for the Shiba Eternity game by Oct. 1.

The official Shiba Eternity worldwide launch is scheduled for Oct. 6, 2022, according to the latest announcement from the Shiba Inu team.

October for Shiba Eternity

The Shiba Inu team announced that Oct. 6 would be the official download date for the SHIB CCG game while stressing its next goals. On Oct. 1, it intends to release the entire lore of Shiba Eternity. Likewise, it makes mentions of a crucial update release from lead developer Shytoshi Kusama on how Shiba Eternity would play a role in supporting the entire SHIB community.

This update should consolidate updates earlier shared by the team in the past week. As reported by U.Today, Shytoshi Kusama stated on the Discord channel that 5% of profits derived from the new Shiba Eternity game will be burned.

The Shiba Eternity trailer contest recently concluded on Sept. 27. The challenge, which was announced by the Shiba Eternity official Twitter handle, required contestants to produce trailers that are exactly 30 seconds long, which would be showcased on mobile app stores and social media platforms. The contest winner, who will be paid $5,000 in SHIB, will be announced on Oct. 1 as well.

Related
SHIB Game's High Rating Following Testing Raises Questions: Details

As reported by U.Today, Shiba Inu Games' lead consultant William Volk recently shared Shiba Eternity's reviews on his Twitter page; according to a screenshot, the game has been rated 4.9 out of 5. However, some users started questioning the level of Shiba Eternity's engagement and its number of downloads, as after being tested in three countries (Vietnam, Australia and, allegedly, Indonesia) the game has only 123 reviews.

Expectations for download day are already high; some forecast a good impact on the Shib price, while others predict one that will be detrimental.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Solana Surges 8% in Week, Challenges Ethereum on This Specific Market
09/30/2022 - 13:50
Solana Surges 8% in Week, Challenges Ethereum on This Specific Market
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Anon Whales Grab 560 Billion SHIB as Meme Coin Regains Its High Position
09/30/2022 - 12:42
Anon Whales Grab 560 Billion SHIB as Meme Coin Regains Its High Position
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Payments Now Accepted by 3rd Largest US Furniture Retailer: Details
09/30/2022 - 12:31
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Payments Now Accepted by 3rd Largest US Furniture Retailer: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide