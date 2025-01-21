Advertisement
    Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Unexpected Bearish Move: Crucial Price Levels to Watch

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu makes move that puts it in weird spot
    Tue, 21/01/2025 - 11:49
    Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Unexpected Bearish Move: Crucial Price Levels to Watch
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    While the rest of the cryptocurrency market is rising, Shiba Inu has taken an unexpectedly bearish turn, underperforming and breaking below important support levels. This divergence casts doubt on the asset's future prospects and investor mood. SHIB's breakdown below the 200 EMA, a crucial technical indicator for long-term trend analysis, is the most concerning part of the story. 

    The 200 EMA has historically been a reliable support level, and a decline below it frequently denotes sustained bearish momentum. In comparison to the overall market, which is still showing upward momentum, this breakdown emphasizes SHIB's weaker position.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    In addition to losing support at the 200 EMA, SHIB is currently trading at about $0.00001999 and is having difficulty holding onto its position above $0.00002000. The asset's ability to recover depends on these levels. If these zones are not recovered, there may be room for additional declines, which could aim for $0.00001850 or even lower. 

    This decline is accompanied by an increase in sell volume, which heightens the pessimistic assessment by implying that market players are becoming less optimistic. Given the larger market context, this movement is especially worrisome. Major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum are rising, but SHIB is viewed as a weaker asset due to its incapacity to profit from positive market conditions. Investor attention may be diverted to better-performing assets as a result of this discrepancy, which would further hurt SHIB's chances. 

    SHIB needs to gain momentum above the 200 EMA and swiftly recover the $0.00002226 resistance level in order to get back on track. A rebound in this area would indicate a resurgence of investor interest and bolster trust in the asset's potential. SHIB's bearish trend may continue until then, so investors must keep an eye on these critical levels.

    The performance of Shiba Inu over the next few days will dictate whether the market can bounce back or continue its downward trend. Staying cautious and avoiding risky trades around SHIB could be the key to safeguarding portfolios.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    A
    A
    A

