Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu's Burn Rate Skyrockets 880% as 320 Million SHIB Vanish: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium likewise saw 1,054% surge in transactions
    Sun, 20/10/2024 - 16:00
    Shiba Inu's Burn Rate Skyrockets 880% as 320 Million SHIB Vanish: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has seen an 880% increase in its burn rate, with 320 million SHIB tokens burned in the past seven days.

    Advertisement

    According to Shibburn, 320,186,507 SHIB tokens were burned in the last seven days, representing an 880.1% surge in burn rate. Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, 1,290,359 SHIB were burned, which on the contrary represented an 84.68% drop in the daily burn rate.

    Token burning is the process of permanently removing cryptocurrency tokens from circulation by transferring them to a dead wallet, hence lowering the overall supply.

    Advertisement

    While 320 million SHIB represents a tiny fraction of the massive total supply, the increased burn rate could signal that the Shiba Inu community remains committed to the long-term goal of reducing the token's supply and increasing its utility.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Golden Cross: Possible Scenarios
    Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Questions Ripple’s Legacy
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Short-Term Warning Issued Amid 30% Price Jump
    XRP Is Not Security, Ripple's Stuart Alderoty Reveals in New Claim

    Related
    430 Trillion SHIB Price Cluster: What Will Shiba Inu Bulls Do?
    Sun, 10/13/2024 - 15:34
    430 Trillion SHIB Price Cluster: What Will Shiba Inu Bulls Do?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    At the time of writing, Shiba Inu was experiencing profit-taking, down 2.24% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001873. Shiba Inu achieved highs of $0.00001956 in yesterday's trading session, following a price gain throughout the previous week.

    Shibarium transactions skyrocket 1,054%

    The Shiba Inu ecosystem is witnessing a massive surge in activity with daily transactions on the Shibarium Layer 2 blockchain increasing by 1,054% in recent days.

    According to Shibariumscan data, Shibarium saw a massive transaction spike, reaching 324,590, a 1,054% increase from the prior day's transaction count of 28,110. After flatlining around 7,000 in transactions in the past month, Shibarium started seeing a sudden surge in transactions Oct. 18.

    Related
    1.99 Trillion SHIB in 24 Hours — Why Are Shiba Inu Whales Staying Put?
    Wed, 10/09/2024 - 15:58
    1.99 Trillion SHIB in 24 Hours — Why Are Shiba Inu Whales Staying Put?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    This surge in transaction activity bodes well for SHIB's long-term growth prospects. Increased usage can also contribute to SHIB’s deflationary tokenomics through the burning mechanism tied to Shibarium, which reduces SHIB's total supply with every transaction.

    ShibTorch, Shiba Inu's community-driven burn portal, launched on the Shibarium Layer-2 network in August, with every Shibarium transaction contributing fuel to the burn project.

    Layer 2 transaction base fees are locked into a dedicated Shibarium burn contract, while network validators are rewarded with priority fees. As BONE, ShibaSwap's governance token and the Shibarium gas fee token, accumulates under the burn contract, any user can step up and start the burn process.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 20, 2024 - 15:45
    What's Wrong With Cardano? ADA Community Debates
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Oct 20, 2024 - 15:26
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for October 20
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Talisman Brings More Users and Liquidity to Polkadot with Cross-Chain Swaps
    Limited-Edition $DOG Plushies to Launch on October 19, 2024, Bridging Digital and Physical Collectibles
    Ape On Launches Innovative Token Locking for Secure Project Launches on Solana
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu's Burn Rate Skyrockets 880% as 320 Million SHIB Vanish: Details
    What's Wrong With Cardano? ADA Community Debates
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for October 20
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD