Shiba Inu's BONE Sees Explosive Growth of 370% in Large Transactions

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Shiba Inu token BONE witnesses abnormal surge in whale activity as number of large transactions nearly quadrupled
Thu, 10/19/2023 - 10:10
Shiba Inu's BONE Sees Explosive Growth of 370% in Large Transactions
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In an astonishing turn of events, the Shiba Inu ecosystem is witnessing an unprecedented surge in on-chain transactions, with a focus on the BONE token. Recent data analysis reveals an astounding 370% increase in large transactions valued at $100,000 or more.

Related
SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 111% as Shibarium Hits Crucial Milestone

Reputed blockchain data provider IntoTheBlock has disclosed that substantial BONE transactions have surged by half a million dollars. This remarkable upswing translates into a whopping 370% increase, equivalent to roughly 704,930 BONE tokens.

""
Source: IntoTheBlock

Consequently, the daily large transaction volume has soared to 959,610 BONE tokens, or a staggering $691,260, marking a substantial surge in on-chain activity.

Price issues 

Notably, this surge in on-chain transactions has occurred concurrently with a three-day decline in the price of the BONE token. Despite having experienced a remarkable 13% increase earlier this month, the token's price has been on a steady decline throughout the week, currently standing at a -9.2% decrease.

""
BONE to USD by CoinMarketCap

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Makes Unexpected Move, And It Might Be Bullish

The explosive growth of large transactions within the Shiba Inu ecosystem underscores the enduring appeal and intrigue surrounding the BONE token, despite recent price fluctuations. 

The SHIB community is closely monitoring current conjectures, eagerly anticipating the potential ramifications of this significant blockchain growth on the future of the BONE token.

#BONE #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Ethereum Cofounder Vitalik Buterin Confirms Plans for AI
2023/10/19 10:10
Ethereum Cofounder Vitalik Buterin Confirms Plans for AI
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 111% as Shibarium Hits Crucial Milestone
2023/10/19 10:10
SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 111% as Shibarium Hits Crucial Milestone
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image XRP, Bitcoin, ETH Take Center Stage in Whopping $800 Million Crypto Transfers
2023/10/19 10:10
XRP, Bitcoin, ETH Take Center Stage in Whopping $800 Million Crypto Transfers
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev