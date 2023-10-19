Shiba Inu (SHIB) Makes Unexpected Move, And It Might Be Bullish

Arman Shirinyan
Shiba Inu's drop below crucial trendline support is unexpected move, but it might add more fuel to fire
Thu, 10/19/2023 - 08:24
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Makes Unexpected Move, And It Might Be Bullish
The recent price trajectory of Shiba Inu (SHIB) demands a closer analysis. Upon initial inspection, the unexpected drop below the trendline support level, settling near the 0.00000673 USDT mark on the SHIB/USDT daily chart, might be cause for concern among investors. However, delving deeper into the technical patterns, a more optimistic perspective emerges.

When assessing the moving averages, SHIB is currently positioned beneath both its short-term (blue line) and long-term (black line) averages. Historically, such a placement often suggests bearish momentum. Yet, the broader context reveals that this might be a consolidation phase, setting the stage for a potential reversal.

Shiba Inu
Source: TradingView

Volume profiles further bolster this theory. A robust volume accompanying the dip would traditionally indicate strong sell-off sentiment. In SHIB's case, the volume has been relatively subdued during this downward breach, suggesting a lack of aggressive selling. This subtle volume activity could be indicative of a "shakeout" of weak hands, often seen before significant upward movement.

Related
Shiba Inu Alert: Whale Makes Massive $31.6M Transfer

Furthermore, the descent below the trendline support does not necessarily invalidate it. Often in technical analysis, assets retest critical support levels, confirming their strength before making any significant directional move. If SHIB can reclaim its position above this trendline quickly, it might signal the start of a bullish phase.

In conclusion, while the immediate price movement of SHIB paints a seemingly bearish picture, a more in-depth analysis presents a potential bullish narrative. Investors and traders should monitor volume and support level interactions closely in the coming days to gauge the token's future trajectory.

