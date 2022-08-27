Shiba Inu Users To Receive 5,555 BONE Reward on Singapore-based MEXC Exchange

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

As shared on the official SHIB Twitter handle, the Singapore-based MEXC exchange, in collaboration with Bone ShibaSwap (BONE), has announced a prize pool of 5,555 BONE to eligible users who participate in the "Sign up, Deposit & Trade" event.

MEXC Global x Bone "Sign up, Deposit & Trade" Event:



5,555 BONE Prize Pool

Event ends 2022-08-30 16:00 (UTC)



Full details: https://t.co/QnmDrSG2nV pic.twitter.com/CMKffggh2X — Shib (@Shibtoken) August 26, 2022

In January this year, MEXC Global added BONE support, becoming one of the first exchanges to list the Shiba Inu ecosystem governance token.

As reported by U.Today, the top crypto exchange also recently expanded support for Shiba Inu by launching a USDC pair. In July 2021, MEXC announced that Shiba Inu could now be traded on its platform, becoming one of the first exchanges to list Shiba Inu early.

With less than 65,000 BONE left for farming, the enthusiasm around the asset remains on an uptick. In June, the Shiba Inu community overwhelmingly voted in favor of halting all BONE farming upon reaching 230 million minted tokens. The remaining 20 million tokens were intended to be saved for Shibarium validators. BONE's supply remains capped at 250 million tokens.

Boosted by positive news, BONE remains up 3.73% at $1.05 against the backdrop of other crypto assets, which traded in the red at press time, given the recent market selloff. The 24-hour trading volume for BONE is also up 54.71%, indicating a resurgence in traders' interest.

Shiba Inu can now be used to pay for domain names

According to a recent announcement, Shiba Inu and other cryptocurrencies supported by BitPay are now accepted by RightOfTheDot, an auctioneer and broker of digital assets, including premium domain names and NFTs.

Likewise, 123Miners, a marketplace for crypto mining hardware, parts, equipment and hosting services, also now accept cryptocurrencies via BitPay.

The Shiba Inu holder count also continues to tap new highs, currently at 1,213,973 per WhaleStats data. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu was trading down 6.88% at $0.0000124 at press time.