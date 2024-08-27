    Shiba Inu Triggers 1,115% Netflow Surge as Whales Move, But Here's the Catch

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Surge in Shiba Inu large holder netflows carries notable twist
    Tue, 27/08/2024 - 15:51
    Shiba Inu Triggers 1,115% Netflow Surge as Whales Move, But Here's the Catch
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has experienced a 1,115% surge in large holder netflows, an indicator that provides an idea of the change in positions of whales in a given time period.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Large Holders Netflow, Courtesy: IntoTheBlock

    According to IntoTheBlock data, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is reflecting a 1,115% surge in large holder netflows over the last seven days. However, the spike carries a notable twist: the increase in netflows is a negative one, signaling that instead of accumulating more SHIB, whales might be reducing their positions or selling. This tendency comes as Shiba Inu faces profit-taking alongside the broader crypto market.

    Related
    134 Trillion SHIB in View as Shiba Inu Fights to Break Out
    Thu, 08/15/2024 - 15:06
    134 Trillion SHIB in View as Shiba Inu Fights to Break Out
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Reveals His Salary
    No Dogecoin Airdrop: Crucial DOGE Warning Issued
    Mysterious $1.88 Billion Bitcoin Transfer Stuns World's Largest Exchange
    SHIB Burn Rate Collapses, Here's What's Happening on Shibarium

    Shiba Inu dipped after reaching highs of $0.00001611 on Aug. 24, as bulls encountered resistance after failing to secure a breakout past the strong barrier near the daily SMA 50 at $0.0000154.

    Advertisement

    Here's the catch

    The negative 1,115% surge in netflows suggests a considerable volume of SHIB moving out of whale wallets, signaling potential profit-taking.

    The recent surge in netflows may indicate that whales are taking advantage of current market conditions to lock in profits. This behavior is not uncommon, as large holders often adjust their positions in response to market trends.

    Related
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 38,199,412%, Shiba Inu Price Impact Revealed
    Sun, 08/11/2024 - 15:30
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 38,199,412%, Shiba Inu Price Impact Revealed
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The broader cryptocurrency market is currently facing profit-taking, and Shiba Inu is no exception. Bitcoin has dipped below $62,000, while Ethereum is down over 6%.

    At the time of writing, Shiba Inu was trading down 1.82% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000143. If today closes in the red, Shiba Inu would mark its third consecutive day of losses since Aug. 24.  

    While the increase in netflows might initially seem like a positive indicator of heightened activity, the underlying reason for this surge points to a more cautious outlook as the crypto market faces short-term selling.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 27, 2024 - 15:46
    Bitcoin Witnesses Epic 7,023% Imbalance in Bulls' Liquidations
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Aug 27, 2024 - 15:41
    'No One Is Bullish Enough': Lark Davis on Crypto Market Prospects
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    SHKeeper Updates - Non-Custodial Cryptocurrency Payment Processor
    Queen Casino Embarks on a New Journey in Online Gaming as Official Partner of Borussia Mönchengladbach
    BetB2B: How to Open a Gambling Business in 2024?
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Triggers 1,115% Netflow Surge as Whales Move, But Here's the Catch
    Bitcoin Witnesses Epic 7,023% Imbalance in Bulls' Liquidations
    'No One Is Bullish Enough': Lark Davis on Crypto Market Prospects
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD