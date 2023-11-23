Shiba Inu: Shibarium Sets Impressive Milestone of Over 4 Million Transactions

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu Layer-2 solution Shibarium has well surpassed the four million mark in its total transactions. Per Shibarium Explorer Shibariumscan, the Layer-2 platform has reached 4,104, 874 in total transactions.

Other metrics are also indicating growth in nearly three months of Shibarium's existence; it should be recalled that Shibarium relaunched in late August.

Currently, wallet addresses have reached a count of 1,270,844. The total blocks have reached 1,780,380, with a block time of 5.0 seconds on average.

Shibarium is also receiving new features aimed at growing the network and its community.

As reported, Shibarium has received a new "Donate" feature aimed at providing a simple way for users to financially support the nonprofit validators who play a critical role in sustaining the network's efficiency and security.

In positive listing news, Japanese crypto exchange BitTrade has commenced SHIB lending just a month after listing the crypto asset.

SHIB can be used to settle auto loans via BitPay

Crypto payments processor BitPay has announced the exciting news that its app now allows for car loans to be paid with Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, including Shiba Inu.

Shiba Inu owners can use BitPay Bill Pay to make loan payments to virtually any lender, including Toyota, Honda, Ford, Chevrolet, BMW, Mercedes and virtually any other automobile loan provider.

BitPay Bill Pay, a service from BitPay, supports crypto payments using a variety of coins, including Shiba Inu.