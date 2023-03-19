Shiba Inu (SHIB) Users Alerted on Unofficial ShibaSwap Account: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu-focused Twitter account LucieSHIB has alerted SHIB users about an unofficial Bone ShibaSwap Twitter account, which has nothing to do with the Shiba Inu Ecosystem DEX, ShibaSwap.

She urges the SHIB community to stay alert and not click links from unofficial sources.

This has nothing to do with #Shibaswap.



STAY ALERT - Do not click on any links.



Check my pinned tweet!



Project "need to ensure sufficient liquidity"

EXTRA CAREFUL 🚨



PROJECT MUST HAVE ENOUGH LIQUIDITY https://t.co/pUx1lU1zaZ — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) March 18, 2023

A glance through the official list of Shiba Inu social media channels does not include the "Bone ShibaSwap account."

There is only one official Shiba Inu Twitter account, while ShibaSwap, Shibarium, Shib Metaverse and Shiba Eternity each have their official accounts.

There are numerous types of cryptocurrency scams, with phishing being a long-standing scammer favorite. Users are often tricked by phishing scammers into clicking a link to a fake website, where they can subsequently steal user information.

Scammers frequently share links on social media and are capable of impersonating well-known Twitter accounts.

As a result, SHIB users are advised to only access information from reliable sources and to avoid clicking on any links or downloading any attachments from unknown senders.

Shiba Inu utility expands to Colombia

Crypto exchange Binance recently announced the launch of Binance Card in Colombia.

After releases in Argentina last year and Brazil this past January, Colombia becomes the third nation in Latin America to endorse the product. The card, which offers up to 8% rewards on eligible purchases and no ATM withdrawal fees, is currently in beta testing and will be widely accessible soon.

Binance Card, which announced support for Shiba Inu in August last year, enables real-time conversion of digital assets to fiat at the point of sale, allowing users to shop at over 90 million merchants worldwide — both in-store and online.