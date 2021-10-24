Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpasses Ether by Trading Volume Amid Explosive Rally

According to data provided by CoinMarketCap, the daily trading volume of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency has now eclipsed $14.5 billion.



Notably, it has surpassed Ether, which has recorded $14.3 billion worth of trading volume over the past 24 hours.



At the time of writing, Shiba Inu is the third most traded cryptocurrency overall (behind only Tether and Bitcoin).

Image by coinmarketcap.com

SHIB is dominating spot cryptocurrency trading volumes on the Binance exchange. It is also the most traded digital asset on Coinbase by a big margin.



As reported by U.Today, Shiba Inu hit a new all-time earlier today for the first time since early May, capturing the attention of the cryptocurrency community. After reaching a lifetime peak of $0.00004432, it has since shed some of the gains.