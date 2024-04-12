$351 Million of Bitcoin (BTC) Mysteriously Shifted, Triggering Speculation

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a move that has sparked interest in the cryptocurrency industry, 5,000 BTC worth about $351 million was mysteriously transferred between wallets.

This large transaction has sparked curiosity as the Bitcoin price steadied above $70,000 after seesaw movements during the week.

Crypto data tracker Whale Alert reports that "5,000 BTC worth $351,342,888 was transferred from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet."

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 5,000 #BTC (351,342,888 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallethttps://t.co/5CEB0ibSZe — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) April 12, 2024

The transaction involved a Bitcoin whale — a term used to describe holders of large amounts of cryptocurrency — who moved the substantial sum to another whale's wallet.

As the crypto community watches closely, the true motive behind the transfer remains a mystery. Whether this is a prelude to a larger market development, simply a routine transfer, or an OTC transaction that occurs outside of a crypto exchange is yet to be determined.

The recent move adds to the ongoing speculation that Bitcoin whales are accumulating more BTC rather than selling. Ki Young Ju, CryptoQuant CEO, draws attention to Bitcoin accumulation by whales, remarking in an X post that BTC whales do not appear to be selling.

Bitcoin price steadies as halving nears

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, seems stable, trading above $70,500, as outflows from the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) pick up again. At the time of writing, BTC was trading up 0.86% in the last 24 hours to $70,895.

Traders anticipate considerable price stability for Bitcoin in the next few weeks of April, especially in light of the upcoming BTC halving event. Between April 18 and April 21, BTC mining rewards will be reduced to 3.125 Bitcoins from 6.25 BTC.

Halving, a technical event that occurs on the Bitcoin network approximately every four years, reduces the cryptocurrency's supply by half, resulting in scarcity. Historically, it marks the start of a new cycle and bull run, but this one appears slightly different.

What distinguishes this halving is that Bitcoin has already eclipsed the high of the previous cycle, which has never happened before to this halving event, making forecasting the length of this cycle considerably more difficult.