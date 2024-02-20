Shiba Inu (SHIB) Soars 243% in On-Chain Whale Hysteria

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a notable surge of activity, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token has experienced a substantial 243% increase in large transactions, as reported by data from IntoTheBlock . Within the last 24 hours, SHIB's volume surged from 1.02 trillion to 2.48 trillion, reflecting a significant uptick in engagement by major stakeholders within the cryptocurrency market. This surge translates to a notable increase in monetary terms, rising from $9.97 million to $24.25 million.

Advertisement

The rise in large transactions indicates a growing interest in SHIB among institutional investors or high-net-worth individuals, as evidenced by the uptick in transactions exceeding $100,000. Over the past day, 44 such transactions were recorded, marking a noteworthy increase compared to the previous period.

New Shiba Inu whale

Further analysis of on-chain data reveals a prominent contributor to this surge — a single whale identified by the address "0x329." This entity executed a substantial transaction, injecting nearly 390 billion SHIB tokens valued at $3.8 million into the market.

This transaction not only significantly bolstered the whale's Shiba Inu holdings but also positioned SHIB as their largest asset within their portfolio, which now stands at a total value of $23.66 million.

While the implications of this heightened whale activity on SHIB's future trajectory remain uncertain, it underscores the evolving dynamics within the cryptocurrency market. Some observers speculate that this surge may herald forthcoming updates on the SHIB price chart, while others remain cautious amid the ongoing uptrend observed over the past two weeks.