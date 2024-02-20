Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Soars 243% in On-Chain Whale Hysteria

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Shiba Inu (SHIB) token witnessed extraordinary surge of 243% in large transactions
Tue, 20/02/2024 - 10:47
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Soars 243% in On-Chain Whale Hysteria
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a notable surge of activity, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token has experienced a substantial 243% increase in large transactions, as reported by data from IntoTheBlock. Within the last 24 hours, SHIB's volume surged from 1.02 trillion to 2.48 trillion, reflecting a significant uptick in engagement by major stakeholders within the cryptocurrency market. This surge translates to a notable increase in monetary terms, rising from $9.97 million to $24.25 million.

Advertisement

Related
Trillions of SHIB Shifted in Epic 100% Shiba Inu Whale Activity Spike

The rise in large transactions indicates a growing interest in SHIB among institutional investors or high-net-worth individuals, as evidenced by the uptick in transactions exceeding $100,000. Over the past day, 44 such transactions were recorded, marking a noteworthy increase compared to the previous period.

""
Source: IntoTheBlock

New Shiba Inu whale

Further analysis of on-chain data reveals a prominent contributor to this surge — a single whale identified by the address "0x329." This entity executed a substantial transaction, injecting nearly 390 billion SHIB tokens valued at $3.8 million into the market.

This transaction not only significantly bolstered the whale's Shiba Inu holdings but also positioned SHIB as their largest asset within their portfolio, which now stands at a total value of $23.66 million.

""
Source: Etherscan

Related
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 128%: SHIB Price Surge Next?

While the implications of this heightened whale activity on SHIB's future trajectory remain uncertain, it underscores the evolving dynamics within the cryptocurrency market. Some observers speculate that this surge may herald forthcoming updates on the SHIB price chart, while others remain cautious amid the ongoing uptrend observed over the past two weeks.

As SHIB continues to gain momentum, market participants are closely monitoring how these large-scale transactions will influence price dynamics and overall market sentiment.

#Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Attention XRP, SHIB, ADA Holders: Binance Shares Important Update
2024/02/20 10:44
Attention XRP, SHIB, ADA Holders: Binance Shares Important Update
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image BlackRock Just Shocked Spot Bitcoin ETF World With New Ad
2024/02/20 10:44
BlackRock Just Shocked Spot Bitcoin ETF World With New Ad
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Vitalik Buterin Revealed Ethereum's Biggest Bug and Way to Fix It
2024/02/20 10:44
Vitalik Buterin Revealed Ethereum's Biggest Bug and Way to Fix It
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

TeachMeCode Institute Announces Grand Opening of Cutting-Edge Dubai School
RHUNA Launches to Revolutionize the Events and Entertainment Industry with Fintech Innovation
Mountain Bridge: Revolutionizing Crypto Trading with Global Connectivity and Real-Time Intelligence
The Leading Online Trading Expo Is Coming To Mexico
Chromia and RSTLSS Unite to Bring Digital Asset Design to Web3 Users
Kadena SpireKey Integrates with WebAuthn to Provide Seamless Web3 Interactions
CoinMarketCap Research Publishes Research Report on BitTorrent Chain, the Cornerstone of Interoperability Across Tron, Ethereum and BNB Chain
Web3 Payment Platform Announced Burning of 236 Million Tokens
De.Fi Awards Over $8,000 to Users in Successful Airdrop, Fuels Web3 Growth
Exverse Lands $3M In Private Round To Bring Web3’s ‘Call of Duty’ To Life
R.AI.SE Summit 2024: Enterprise Gateway to Generative AI’s Future
YARD Finance, a Crypto Payment Protocol, Exits Stealth Mode and Opens Access for Early Users
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Soars 243% in On-Chain Whale Hysteria
Attention XRP, SHIB, ADA Holders: Binance Shares Important Update
BlackRock Just Shocked Spot Bitcoin ETF World With New Ad
Show all