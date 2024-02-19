Advertisement
Dogecoin Creator Denies Involvement in New Shiba Inu-Inspired Project

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Dogecoin creator denies ties to new Shiba Inu-inspired project, leaving investors wary
Mon, 19/02/2024 - 8:40
Dogecoin (DOGE) creator Billy Markus has firmly denied any involvement in newly emerged project Sheboshis. This denial comes after inquiries about his potential association with the project were raised by the community.

Sheboshis, characterized by its token SHEB, draws inspiration from the renowned meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) and its accompanying NFT collection, Shiboshis. While Shiboshis have garnered support within the SHIB community, Sheboshis stand as a separate entity on the Ethereum network. It claims a backstory in which SHEB is "the wife" of SHIB, the original Shiba Inu token.

Related
Shiba Inu: This Indicator Reveals Why SHIB Is Hot to New Investors

The project's website explicitly states that SHEB is a meme coin devoid of intrinsic value or any expectation of financial returns. It emphasizes its lack of a formal team or roadmap and disavows any affiliation with established entities such as Shiba Inu or the Shibarium team.

Safety first, memes after

Recent market data indicates a sharp decline in the price of SHEB, dropping by 32% within a short span. This downward trend underscores the inherent volatility and risks associated with investing in obscure and unfamiliar tokens, especially within the crypto space.

""
SHEB to USD by CoinMarketCap

Despite receiving attention from some segments of the SHIB community, Sheboshis' dubious nature and lack of clear fundamentals warrant caution from potential investors. The absence of a formal team, roadmap or affiliations with established projects raise concerns about its legitimacy and long-term viability.

Related
10 Things You Need to Know About Crypto Scams in 2024

As with any investment opportunity in the crypto space, investors are advised to exercise prudence and diligence. Engaging with obscure projects and tokens without thorough research may expose individuals to financial risks and potential losses.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Biggest Crypto Hack of 2024: New Details Come to Light
2024/02/19 09:43
Biggest Crypto Hack of 2024: New Details Come to Light
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Worldcoin (WLD) Jumps 40% to Hit New ATH on Sustained OpenAI Hype
2024/02/19 09:11
Worldcoin (WLD) Jumps 40% to Hit New ATH on Sustained OpenAI Hype
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Will Bitcoin Hit $100,000? 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Makes Shocking Prediction
2024/02/19 08:37
Will Bitcoin Hit $100,000? 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Makes Shocking Prediction
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
