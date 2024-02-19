Dogecoin Creator Denies Involvement in New Shiba Inu-Inspired Project

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dogecoin (DOGE) creator Billy Markus has firmly denied any involvement in newly emerged project Sheboshis. This denial comes after inquiries about his potential association with the project were raised by the community.

Sheboshis, characterized by its token SHEB, draws inspiration from the renowned meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) and its accompanying NFT collection, Shiboshis. While Shiboshis have garnered support within the SHIB community, Sheboshis stand as a separate entity on the Ethereum network. It claims a backstory in which SHEB is "the wife" of SHIB, the original Shiba Inu token.

The project's website explicitly states that SHEB is a meme coin devoid of intrinsic value or any expectation of financial returns. It emphasizes its lack of a formal team or roadmap and disavows any affiliation with established entities such as Shiba Inu or the Shibarium team.

Safety first, memes after

Recent market data indicates a sharp decline in the price of SHEB, dropping by 32% within a short span. This downward trend underscores the inherent volatility and risks associated with investing in obscure and unfamiliar tokens, especially within the crypto space.

SHEB to USD by CoinMarketCap

Despite receiving attention from some segments of the SHIB community, Sheboshis' dubious nature and lack of clear fundamentals warrant caution from potential investors. The absence of a formal team, roadmap or affiliations with established projects raise concerns about its legitimacy and long-term viability.

As with any investment opportunity in the crypto space, investors are advised to exercise prudence and diligence. Engaging with obscure projects and tokens without thorough research may expose individuals to financial risks and potential losses.