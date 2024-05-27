Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) 'Reset' Coming: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu showing noticeable pattern that may bring us some answers
    Mon, 27/05/2024 - 9:01
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) 'Reset' Coming: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu is on the verge of entering another weekly market cycle, according to the trading volume. The meme coin is moving in accordance with repetitive volume patterns that occur at the beginning of each week and then descend throughout it.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu has shown relative consistency where a noticeable spike is evident at the beginning of each week and then tapers down. This probably reflects some kind of reset for the asset as it moves in harmony with the trading dynamics of the asset. The price is currently trading at $0.00002446 and has so far remained above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average, which is a good sign for bulls.

    On-chain data insights

    At the current price point, 60% of holders are in profit, 4% are at the breakeven point, and 35% are losing money. That is a relatively strong base distribution, and the largest majority is in the green.

    HOT Stories
    ‘It’s Time’ ‘$1 Million BTC’ Advocate Samson Mow Says, Expecting Omega Candle Soon
    ‘It’s Time’ ‘$1 Million BTC’ Advocate Samson Mow Says, Expecting Omega Candle Soon
    Ethereum Price Hits $3,900. Will It Reach $4,500 Before ETFs?
    XRP on Verge of Bull Market Again? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lifesaver Support Is Here, Ethereum (ETH) Wants $4,000 Badly
    Unique Bitcoin Course to Be Launched by Swiss University

    Concentration by large holders: A very high 73% of all SHIB tokens are held by huge whales, thereby suggesting that they may dictate price movements.

    Transactions greater than $100,000: The total volume transacted in large transactions over the last week crosses $635.45 million, indicating heavy activity for big money players.

    SHIBUSDT
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    At present, general market sentiment surrounding Shiba Inu remains strongly positive, as evidenced by on-chain and exchange indicators:

    On-chain signals: The growth of the network is positive at 0.32%, indicating that SHIB is likely to see emerging new participants. Large transactions continue to show a 3.95% bullish signal, indicating interest among major players.

    Related
    Fri, 05/24/2024 - 12:25
    Shiba Inu Whales Disappear With Only 1.4 Trillion SHIB Transacted
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Exchange signals: The smart price remains constant, and the imbalance of bid-ask volume gives a reading of a rather negative 0.53%, which indicates that there is a balance of the flows of demand and supply taking place on the market. The concentration of large holders, along with a massive number of high-value transactions, points toward bullish sentiment on Shiba Inu.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image ‘It’s Time’ ‘$1 Million BTC’ Advocate Samson Mow Says, Expecting Omega Candle Soon
    2024/05/27 08:56
    ‘It’s Time’ ‘$1 Million BTC’ Advocate Samson Mow Says, Expecting Omega Candle Soon
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Ripple CTO Deciphers XRP and XLM Price Mystery
    2024/05/27 08:56
    Ripple CTO Deciphers XRP and XLM Price Mystery
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Ethereum Price Hits $3,900. Will It Reach $4,500 Before ETFs?
    2024/05/27 08:56
    Ethereum Price Hits $3,900. Will It Reach $4,500 Before ETFs?
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    FINNOVEX Qatar 2024 to Spearhead the Financial Revolution: Fintech, AI, Cybersecurity, Sustainability, Data-Driven Transformation, and the Future of Payments
    Apu Community Hits the Jackpot by Acquiring the Ultra-Rare Domain APU.COMApu Community Hits the Jackpot by Acquiring the Ultra-Rare Domain APU.COM
    Marine Moguls ERC-404 Launch with $2.9 Million in Prizes for Token Holders
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) 'Reset' Coming: Details
    ‘It’s Time’ ‘$1 Million BTC’ Advocate Samson Mow Says, Expecting Omega Candle Soon
    Ripple CTO Deciphers XRP and XLM Price Mystery
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD