Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 60% in Key On-Chain Metric in 24 Hours

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shibarium transactions and fees surge, driven by market volatility and token burning, hinting at Shiba Inu token price growth
    Sun, 26/05/2024 - 12:22
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 60% in Key On-Chain Metric in 24 Hours
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Shiba Inu ecosystem has witnessed a notable rise in activity on its Shibarium network, marked by an increase in a key blockchain metric over the last 24 hours. Shibariumscan reports that transaction volume jumped from 5,150 to 7,930, reflecting a notable 60% growth.

    Advertisement

    This spike in transaction volume has concurrently led to a sharp increase in network fees. The amount of BONE tokens used to pay these fees climbed from 16.68 BONE to 32 BONE during the same period.

    Related
    Sun, 05/26/2024 - 10:31
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rally Stalls: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 60% in Key On-Chain Metric in 24 Hours
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 60% in Key On-Chain Metric in 24 Hours
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rally Stalls: Details
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Just Beat Ethereum, Shiba Inu and Others in 24 Hours: Details
    Ethereum and Bitcoin Correlation: Will Ether Price Pick Up Pace?

    As per Shibarium's transaction model, BONE are used for transaction fees, and a portion of these tokens is converted into SHIB, which are then burned. This burning process decreases the circulating supply of Shiba Inu tokens, potentially boosting their price over time.

    ""
    Source: Shibariumscan

    Several elements are driving this surge in network activity. Recent market volatility has heightened investor interest in Shiba Inu tokens, leading to an increase in transaction demand on Shibarium.

    ""
    Source: Shibariumscan

    This heightened activity is evidenced by a 13.7% increase in active accounts on the network, rising from 687 to 781. Notably, while active user numbers grew, new account creation slightly declined, suggesting that the existing user base is fueling this surge in activity.

    Related
    Sat, 05/25/2024 - 13:31
    Shiba Inu Insider Shares Crucial Message With SHIB Community
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    It seems that the dual advantages of rising transaction volumes and the systematic reduction of SHIB tokens through burning are driving the network's growth and potential for future value appreciation. This dynamic is likely encouraging SHIB enthusiasts to remain engaged and continue investing in the Shiba Inu network.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image 2 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Last 24 Hours: Are Whales Coming Back?
    2024/05/26 12:17
    2 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Last 24 Hours: Are Whales Coming Back?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Cardano (ADA) Triumphs: 10 Million Tokens Milestone Achieved
    2024/05/26 12:17
    Cardano (ADA) Triumphs: 10 Million Tokens Milestone Achieved
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Dogecoin Fan Musk to Build Supercomputer for AI Startup
    2024/05/26 12:17
    Dogecoin Fan Musk to Build Supercomputer for AI Startup
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Marine Moguls ERC-404 Launch with $2.9 Million in Prizes for Token Holders
    Caldera launches Guardian Nodes, creating a new path for teams to raise funds and decentralize their network
    New Online Casino Site Instant Casino Partners with Italian Serie A Team Juventus FC
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 60% in Key On-Chain Metric in 24 Hours
    2 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Last 24 Hours: Are Whales Coming Back?
    Cardano (ADA) Triumphs: 10 Million Tokens Milestone Achieved
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD