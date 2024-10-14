Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Will SHIB deliver 200% gains? Shiba Inu price history gives two weeks
    Mon, 14/10/2024 - 10:46
    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) 200% Pump Possible? Price History Says Yes, But There's a Catch
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has an interesting deadline this October, as the price history of SHIB promised an increase of at least 200% up to 283%, but until Oct. 14 we only saw a gain of 2.67%.

    Thus, according to the price history of the Shiba Inu token presented by CryptoRank, the historical return for the second largest asset in the meme coin sector of the crypto market in October is 213.2%. Most of this result can be attributed to October 2021, when the price of SHIB soared 833.6% in that month. 

    However, an even more adjusted median shows a return of 8.21% for the Shiba Inu token in the 10th month of the year. 

    Article image
    Source: CryptoRank

    Basically, October is usually a green month for the popular meme cryptocurrency, but the results shown do not usually prove the price history. In 2022 and 2023, the price of the Shiba Inu token also increased, but only by 10.4% and 6.04%, respectively. 

    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Price outlook

    Whether this time will be as fruitful as it was for SHIB three years ago remains to be seen. 

    Article image
    SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

    For now, the meme-inspired token is trading at over $0.000018 per SHIB. After a two-week price drop that saw SHIB fall by around 10%, the new week started with a 2.5% gain, which, while not much for the 13th largest cryptocurrency, has managed to reignite the discussion about how beneficial October usually is for the Shiba Inu token. 

    With two weeks to go, the question is whether SHIB will be able to surprise the market once again and deliver a 200% performance.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

