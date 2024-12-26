2,884,590,622,344 SHIB Stun One of Turkey’s Biggest Exchanges – What’s Happening?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Prominent blockchain tracker Whale Alert has spotted a mammoth-sized SHIB transaction that carried almost three trillion meme coins. A top crypto exchange in Turkey was involved in this transaction.

This transfer took place after a recent crucial development when the SHIB Metaverse was rolled out on the Shibarium blockchain after several years of the SHIB team working hard to create it.

2.8 trillion Shiba Inu on the move

Whale Alert shared the details of a massive meme coin transfer which was marked as a withdrawal from BTCTurk — the second largest centralized cryptocurrency exchange in Turkey — and moved a mind-blowing 2,884,590,622,344 SHIB from it to an anonymous wallet.

The fiat equivalent of this enormous SHIB lump was an impressive $65,703,762. The withdrawal was conducted less than 17 hours ago, according to the on-chain data provided.

The crypto community was amazed to see such a huge transaction of the second most popular meme coin, Shiba Inu, and began to share its assumptions as to the destination of the transaction. Some believe that it was a whale making huge moves with their SHIB coins.

Massive withdrawals explained

All those assumptions were made despite a comment from BTCTurk itself that this transfer was nothing more than an internal transaction in an attempt to optimize their wallets. The comment says that these transfers “are fully managed by us, and there is nothing out of the ordinary.”

These transfers are part of our wallet optimization efforts. They are fully managed by us, and there is nothing out of the ordinary. — BtcTurk | Kripto (@BtcTurkKripto) December 25, 2024

Three other large transfers were performed from BTCTurk to anonymous wallets, but this time, they involved Ethereum, not SHIB. A total of $220 million worth of ETH were transferred: 23,285; 20,000 and 20,000 ETH.

The platform commented under each of those Whale Alert’s tweets that those crypto movements were part of their “wallet optimization efforts.” Still, crypto enthusiasts continued to suggest reasons for those withdrawals and even wondered if the exchange had been hacked.

SHIB team launches Metaverse

As reported by U.Today, this week, the SHIB team, including its mysterious lead Shytoshi Kusama, announced that what initially seemed to be a never-ending project — SHIB Metaverse — was finally open for users for early access on Shibarium.

SHIB fans now can link their wallets, claim pieces of virtual lands, build a house and spend time in this virtual universe, travel around it, visit temples and beautiful nooks of nature, meet, relax and exchange ideas.