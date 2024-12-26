Advertisement
    2,884,590,622,344 SHIB Stun One of Turkey’s Biggest Exchanges – What’s Happening?

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Astounding amount of meme cryptocurrencies withdrawn from top Turkish exchange
    Thu, 26/12/2024 - 9:35
    Prominent blockchain tracker Whale Alert has spotted a mammoth-sized SHIB transaction that carried almost three trillion meme coins. A top crypto exchange in Turkey was involved in this transaction.

    This transfer took place after a recent crucial development when the SHIB Metaverse was rolled out on the Shibarium blockchain after several years of the SHIB team working hard to create it.

    2.8 trillion Shiba Inu on the move

    Whale Alert shared the details of a massive meme coin transfer which was marked as a withdrawal from BTCTurk — the second largest centralized cryptocurrency exchange in Turkey — and moved a mind-blowing 2,884,590,622,344 SHIB from it to an anonymous wallet.

    The fiat equivalent of this enormous SHIB lump was an impressive $65,703,762. The withdrawal was conducted less than 17 hours ago, according to the on-chain data provided.

    The crypto community was amazed to see such a huge transaction of the second most popular meme coin, Shiba Inu, and began to share its assumptions as to the destination of the transaction. Some believe that it was a whale making huge moves with their SHIB coins.

    Massive withdrawals explained

    All those assumptions were made despite a comment from BTCTurk itself that this transfer was nothing more than an internal transaction in an attempt to optimize their wallets. The comment says that these transfers “are fully managed by us, and there is nothing out of the ordinary.”

    Three other large transfers were performed from BTCTurk to anonymous wallets, but this time, they involved Ethereum, not SHIB. A total of $220 million worth of ETH were transferred: 23,285; 20,000 and 20,000 ETH.

    The platform commented under each of those Whale Alert’s tweets that those crypto movements were part of their “wallet optimization efforts.” Still, crypto enthusiasts continued to suggest reasons for those withdrawals and even wondered if the exchange had been hacked.

    SHIB team launches Metaverse

    As reported by U.Today, this week, the SHIB team, including its mysterious lead Shytoshi Kusama, announced that what initially seemed to be a never-ending project — SHIB Metaverse — was finally open for users for early access on Shibarium.

    SHIB fans now can link their wallets, claim pieces of virtual lands, build a house and spend time in this virtual universe, travel around it, visit temples and beautiful nooks of nature, meet, relax and exchange ideas.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
