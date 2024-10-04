Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Rebound Mode to Resume 'Uptober' Rally

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shiba Inu up from its weekly lows
    Fri, 4/10/2024 - 13:49
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Rebound Mode to Resume 'Uptober' Rally
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) has recorded an appreciable price surge following its poor start to the month. According to data, SHIB's price at the time of writing stood at $0.00001695, with a 5.78% uptick in the past 24 hours.

    Advertisement

    Community optimism renewed

    The price rebound for the dog-themed meme coin has sparked bullish sentiment among community members. This represents a significant shift from the downturn that saw Shiba Inu sink by over 11% at the start of October.

    Related
    SHIB Insider Defends BONE and LEASH From Critics
    Thu, 10/03/2024 - 16:14
    SHIB Insider Defends BONE and LEASH From Critics
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    As crypto enthusiasts know it, October, or ‘Uptober,’ is typically a bullish month. However, many factors, including Middle East tension, appeared to have affected the broader crypto-inclusive financial market. This disappointed many investors, particularly those betting on a price rise to rake in profits.

    Shiba Inu’s recent performance has reignited investors' hopes in the meme coin. Many in the community have expressed excitement and anticipate that this rebound will see SHIB hit a new local high this month. In response to an X post by Shibtoken, many community members have listed how they would celebrate a new ATH.

    Overall, Shiba Inu has managed to show resilience ever since June's massive bearish month. Shibizens remained confident in the project and supported periodic burn activity to regulate the supply. In the past week, the community has sent millions of SHIB to dead wallets in an effort to stabilize the price crash.

    Shiba Inu investors hope for history to repeat itself in October

    As earlier reported by U.Today, before this price rebound, Shiba Inu risked adding another zero as the price hovered around its critical support level. However, SHIB’s resilience has prevailed, and price movement has pushed it upward, to the delight of investors.

    Related
    From 9 Trillion SHIB to 5 Trillion SHIB: What's Happening With Shiba Inu?
    Thu, 10/03/2024 - 14:52
    From 9 Trillion SHIB to 5 Trillion SHIB: What's Happening With Shiba Inu?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Shiba Inu investors now hope bullish sentiment will sustain the mid- to-long-term price trajectory, which is considered the only way to achieve a new ATH. Coincidentally, Shiba Inu hit its last ATH in October 2021, and investors hope history will repeat itself this month.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 4, 2024 - 13:26
    Coinbase Premium Hints at Short-Term BTC Price Spike
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Title news
    News
    Oct 4, 2024 - 13:03
    272 Million XRP in 24 Hours After SEC’s Appeal – What's Happening?
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockchain Life 2024 in Dubai: A Legendary Gathering of Market Insiders Ahead of the Bull Run
    Sabai Protocol Partners with Victus Capital to Accelerate Tokenization of Real-World Assets
    ARCHIV3: Poland’s Second-Largest Bank Chooses Aleph Zero to Tokenize Historical Art
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Rebound Mode to Resume 'Uptober' Rally
    Coinbase Premium Hints at Short-Term BTC Price Spike
    272 Million XRP in 24 Hours After SEC’s Appeal – What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD