    Shiba Inu Rival Neiro Gains 4,869% in Astounding Price Rally

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Binance listing in September contributed to NEIRO token's rally
    Mon, 14/10/2024 - 15:56
    In an astonishing turn of events, Neiro, a relatively new meme coin, has experienced a staggering price rally of 4,869% in just 30 days. This meteoric rise has taken the crypto community by storm, drawing comparisons to previous explosive growth seen in other meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu.

    In a tweet, Adrian Zduńczyk, a market analyst, highlighted the top 10 market cap meme coins' performance over 30 days. Ethereum-based NEIRO token took the lead, gaining 4,951.69%. The gains for other meme coins are as follows: MOG 102.83%, POPCAT 91.28%, WIF 80.71%, BRETT, 39.91% and PEPE 35.77%.

    Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies SHIB, BONK, FLOKI and DOGE increased their value by 32.53%, 29.29%, 18.24% and 7.59%, respectively, over 30-day period.

    According to CoinGecko data, NEIRO has gained 4,869% in the last 30 days. A Binance listing in mid-September contributed to the token's rally in the last 30 days.

    At the time of writing, NEIRO was down 1.9% in the last 24 hours to $0.002007 and down 10.44% from its recent all-time high of $0.002237 reached on Oct. 13. Neiro has secured a spot in the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a market capitalization of $844,161,921.

    NEIRO is inspired by Neiro, a Shiba Inu puppy owned by the same individual whose pet dog Kabosu inspired the popular Dogecoin meme.  Kabosu died in May at the age of 17.

    Shortly after, in late May, Kabosumama, Kabosu's human owner's X account, adopted a 10-year-old Shiba Inu dog named Neiro, referring to her as a "new family member."

    This resulted in hundreds of NEIRO meme coins on Ethereum, Solana and other blockchains at the time. Eventually, two NEIROs, one on Ethereum and one on Solana, gathered enough trading volume and market interest to develop a vibrant community.

    Kabosumama has distanced herself from all NEIRO tokens, stating in May that she does not endorse any of them.

    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

